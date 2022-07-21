comscore Oppo Watch 3 will be the first smartwatch to be powered by Snapdragon W5 SoC
Oppo official has further confirmed that the Oppo Watch 3 series will come with a square display and a high screen-to-body ratio.

OPPO-Watch-2

Qualcomm recently unveiled its Snapdragon W5 and W5+ wearable chipsets globally. The first smartwatch to be powered by one of the new chipsets has already been revealed. As per Oppo’s Associate Vice President and President of IoT Business Franco Li, Oppo Watch 3 series will be the first smartwatch series ever to come with the newly launched Snapdragon W5 chipset, reported TalkAndroid. Also Read - Qualcomm launches Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 platforms for smartwatches, fitness trackers: Check specs, availability

The company official further revealed that there will be more than one model in this series and at least one of them will come with the W5 platform. The smartwatch series is expected to come with three models that will come with a square-shaped display and a high screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatches are likely to be available in black, silver, dark gray, and “light gold” colour variants. The smartwatch series is confirmed to debut in August this year. Also Read - Qualcomm will soon launch the Snapdragon 4100+ successor: Here's what we know so far

As per the official statement, “The announcement of the latest Snapdragon W5 wearable platform will bring smart wearable technology to a new level. Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies have closely collaborated for a long time, creating new possibilities of product innovation together. The Oppo Watch 3 series will be launched in August. As the first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, it will delight our users with better performance.” Also Read - Qualcomm leads global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022

Oppo Watch 3 series will be followed by Mobvoi’s upcoming TicWatch flagship smartwatch that is expected to launch in the coming months. This upcoming Mobvoi smartwatch, likely to be called TicWatch Pro 4 is expected to be the first smartwatch to be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ chipset. This information was revealed by Mobvoi CEO Zhifei Li.

For the unversed, Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 wearable platforms offer 50 percent longer battery life compared to the company’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platforms. Apart from this, these SoCs also offer twice the performance and features such as immersive interactive experiences, ultra-low power ambient experiences, and always-sensing health and fitness experiences than older wearables platforms.

On the software front, Qualcomm has confirmed that the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 wearable platform will support Google’s Wear OS.

  Published Date: July 21, 2022 11:19 AM IST

