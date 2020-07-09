comscore Oppo Watch to launch in India with Oppo Reno 4 Pro | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Oppo Watch could launch in India with the Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Report
News

Oppo Watch could launch in India with the Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Report

Wearables

The Oppo Watch is a full-fledged smartwatch with LTE support that will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch series and the Appa Watch series in India.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 5:23 PM IST
Oppo Watch

Oppo’s next big upcoming launch is that of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone.  The mid-range smartphone would succeed the Oppo Reno 3 series in India. Now a new report has revealed that Oppo could also launch the Oppo Watch along with the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India. The first smartwatch from the brand, the Oppo Watch has only so far been launched in home-country China. We also saw the wearable pop up in a BIS certification in India months ago. However, there was no launch information moving forward, until now. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition patent suggests under-display front-camera

The new report by MySmartPrice suggests that both the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Oppo Watch will launch in India in the third week of July. The specifications of the Oppo Watch were revealed when the wearable was launched in China. Assuming there are no changes, the only thing still up in the air is the price of the watch in India. The pricing of the wearable will allow it to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch series and the Apple Watch series in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch onboard

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Oppo Watch Specifications

Here is a quick run through the features and specifications of the smartwatch. The Oppo Watch is powered by the  Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform. It has an Apollo 3 co-processor. The smartwatch is available in two variants. These are 41mm and a larger 46mm. The watch supports a 1.6-inch / 1.91-inch curved square AMOLED display. It also runs on a custom version of the ColorOS skin made for wearables. Also Read - Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India with higher screen refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images spotted on NCC listing

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images spotted on NCC listing

Other features of the Oppo Watch include eSIM support and water resistance up to 5 ATM. The smartwatch also comes equipped with a built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and ECG support. The watch also will have a heart rate sensor, and a 300mAh / 430mAh battery with proprietary VOOC fast charging. The smartwatch starts at 1,499 yuan (about Rs 15,862) in China. We could see a similar competitive price in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 5:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3
Android 10
MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC
Quad - 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
ColorOS 7.2 based on Android10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (7nm process)
48 million + 12 million + 13 million ultra-clear laser focus three-shot system

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods
News
iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods
Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

News

Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

News

Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

Oppo Watch to launch in India with Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Wearables

Oppo Watch to launch in India with Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

News

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

Google Maps testing traffic lights icon for navigation on Android

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Non-Pixel smartphones that support Android 11 beta right now

Top Products

List of Non-Pixel smartphones that support Android 11 beta right now
Oppo Watch to launch in India with Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Wearables

Oppo Watch to launch in India with Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Best Oppo Fast charging phones in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Fast charging phones in India
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Oppo Find X2 Pro variant with in-display camera revealed

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro variant with in-display camera revealed

हिंदी समाचार

इन सर्किल्स में भी मिलेंगे Airtel के सस्ते प्लान, 200 रुपये से कम है तीनों की कीमत

टिकटॉक की जगह लेने आया Taka Tak, क्या मिलेगी कामयाबी?

Poco M2 Pro की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठे सवाल, कंपनी ने दी सफाई

Android 11 Beta 2 प्लेटफॉर्म स्टेबिलिटी के साथ Pixel फोन के लिए उपलब्ध, 8 सितंबर को होगा ऑफिशियल रिलीज

OnePlus Buds सर्टिफिकेशन वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, OnePlus Nord के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

News

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more
News
Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more
iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

News

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods
Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

News

Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page
Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

News

Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug
Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

News

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers