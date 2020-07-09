Oppo Watch to launch in India with Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo’s next big upcoming launch is that of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone. The mid-range smartphone would succeed the Oppo Reno 3 series in India. Now a new report has revealed that Oppo could also launch the Oppo Watch along with the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India. The first smartwatch from the brand, the Oppo Watch has only so far been launched in home-country China. We also saw the wearable pop up in a BIS certification in India months ago. However, there was no launch information moving forward, until now. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition patent suggests under-display front-camera

The new report by MySmartPrice suggests that both the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Oppo Watch will launch in India in the third week of July. The specifications of the Oppo Watch were revealed when the wearable was launched in China. Assuming there are no changes, the only thing still up in the air is the price of the watch in India. The pricing of the wearable will allow it to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch series and the Apple Watch series in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch onboard

Oppo Watch Specifications

Here is a quick run through the features and specifications of the smartwatch. The Oppo Watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform. It has an Apollo 3 co-processor. The smartwatch is available in two variants. These are 41mm and a larger 46mm. The watch supports a 1.6-inch / 1.91-inch curved square AMOLED display. It also runs on a custom version of the ColorOS skin made for wearables. Also Read - Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India with higher screen refresh rate

Other features of the Oppo Watch include eSIM support and water resistance up to 5 ATM. The smartwatch also comes equipped with a built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and ECG support. The watch also will have a heart rate sensor, and a 300mAh / 430mAh battery with proprietary VOOC fast charging. The smartwatch starts at 1,499 yuan (about Rs 15,862) in China. We could see a similar competitive price in India.

