Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31

The Oppo Watch costs CNY 1,499 (about Rs 15,862) in China. We could see a similar competitive price in India.

  Published: July 24, 2020 9:02 PM IST
Oppo Watch

Smartphone brand Oppo’s upcoming smartwatch has been on our radar for quite some time now and there is now finally some good news for users waiting for the Oppo Watch in India. The Oppo Watch will launch on July 31 in an event, alongside the Oppo Reno 4 series. Moreover, the wearable will also feature Google Wear OS, Google’s own operating system for smartwatches that only a handful of brands implement on their wearables. Also Read - Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

The report comes via Engadget. However, not much apart from this is confirmed information so far. The first smartwatch from the brand, the Oppo Watch has only so far been launched in home-country China. We also saw the wearable pop up in a BIS certification in India months ago. However, there was no launch information moving forward, until now. Integration with Wear OS means that the Oppo Watch will feature better compatiblity with a lot more devices and users switching from Wear OS based wearables like the Garmin smartwatches, will feel right at home. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31; check details

Oppo Watch Specifications

Here is a quick run through the features and specifications of the Chinese edition of the smartwatch. The Oppo Watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform. It has an Apollo 3 co-processor. The smartwatch is available in two variants. These are 41mm and a larger 46mm. The watch supports a 1.6-inch / 1.91-inch curved square AMOLED display. It also runs on a custom version of the ColorOS skin made for wearables. Also Read - Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

Other features of the Oppo smartwatch include eSIM support and water resistance up to 5 ATM. The smartwatch also comes equipped with a built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and ECG support. The watch also will have a heart rate sensor, and a 300mAh / 430mAh battery with proprietary VOOC fast charging. The smartwatch starts at 1,499 yuan (about Rs 15,862) in China. We could see a similar competitive price in India.

  Published Date: July 24, 2020 9:02 PM IST

Best Sellers