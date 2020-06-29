Oppo Watch could soon launch in international markets

Earlier this year in March, Oppo launched its first smartwatch called the Oppo Watch. The device came in to compete in the premium segment with many functions and features. Until now, the gadget has only been available in the China market. Now, it seems that the company could soon launch the wearable in the international markets as the device has passed FCC certification. Also Read - Oppo F7 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out to users in India

Oppo Watch has been certified in Europe

The Oppo Watch has the model number OW19W12. This same model has been seen in the FCC’s records, which means that it has obtained the necessary certifications. Some live images that show the watch in all its glory have also been included in the FCC listing. In addition to the photos, we also have information on where the watch will be available for sale. FCC descriptions say “Buy from Amazon: Oppo Watch,” which means the wearable will be available from Amazon. Also Read - Oppo debuts Reno 3A smartphone with ColorOS 7.1

Previously, a tweet shared by Brian Shen, Oppo’s VP of global marketing, also hinted that the launch of the manufacturer’s smartwatch for the international market was very close. With the device now getting FCC certified, the Oppo Watch is likely to be announced next month in July. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 series gets Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS 7.2; Here is how to get started

Specifications and Features

The Oppo Watch features a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen. It has a flexible hyperboloid screen design with noticeably curved edges. The watch comes in two sizes of 41mm and 46mm. The variant seen in the live images was the 46mm version. It also has two physical buttons in one of the frames. Taking into account the segment to which it competes, the body of the product is made of aluminum. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 Wear mobile platform. The chip comes with 8 GB of storage to store music and for other utilities. Another aspect to highlight is that it is also compatible with mobile networks, through eSIM.

The increasingly widespread ECG function has also been incorporated. The Oppo Watch adopts a personalized user interface with a multitude of watch faces to choose from. There are no details yet on what the price of the Oppo Watch could be in international markets.