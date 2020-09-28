Oppo Watch ECG Edition launched with curved screen

Oppo in March started a journey in the wearable market by launching the Oppo Watch. Now at its annual Developer Conference, the OPPO Developers Conference (ODC), they announced a new version of their smartwatch called the Oppo Watch ECG Edition. The new wearable is a 46mm variant of the Oppo Watch, which at first glance doesn’t seem to have changed much in terms of design. But as the name suggests, the new version comes equipped with ECG as well as various other interesting features. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

Oppo Watch ECG edition specifications

Starting from the design, we get a 1.91-inch square Curved AMOLED screen that offers a resolution of 402×476 pixels along with 326ppi pixel density and support for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Next to it are several navigation buttons. The smartwatch weighs around 45.5 grams. Also Read - New Oppo Watch with ECG, Wear OS to launch on September 24

It has a chassis built with 316L stainless steel and ceramic/sapphire on the back, paired with a fluoro rubber strap. The Oppo Watch ECG edition is powered by a special Snapdragon 2500 chip accompanied by the Apollo 3 ultra-low-power co-processor, which is then combined with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

ECG features

The smartwatch’s ECG sensor supports professional electrocardiogram tracking. With this feature, users can check their heart health for common problems such as atrial fibrillation, premature heartbeat, and supraventricular tachycardia. Oppo claims that the ECG on its Oppo Watch ECG edition offers medical level measurement accuracy and is able to provide real-time electrocardiogram tracking by tapping the device.

Oppo Watch ECG edition also has other features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and even menstrual monitoring. It also comes with a mobile health app to provide users with recommendations on a customized health improvement plan. Other additions are a 3-axis accelerometer sensor, optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and many more.

Several sport modes are also included in the package, including walking, swimming, cycling, running, and others. You can even use it while swimming because this smartwatch owned by Oppo is 5ATM certified. It can withstand water depths of up to 50 meters.

The wearable’s ECG edition runs ColorOS with the Breeno voice assistant. It is compatible with Android OS 6.0 or later devices. Completing the specifications, there is 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and NFC. It also has e-SIM support, which means the device can receive or make calls independently. Meanwhile, to keep it running, the Oppo Watch ECG edition has a 430 mAh capacity battery attached.

Prices and Availability of Oppo Watch ECG edition

The Oppo Watch ECG edition is already up for sale in China with a price tag of 2,499 Yuan (around Rs. 27,000). Apart from its home market, there is currently no information about availability in other regions.