The next version of Oppo’s smartwatch, the Oppo Watch Free, will be launched in India soon. The device has been listed on the company’s website, although no specific launch date has been announced yet. The tech giant has already launched its new Oppo Smartwatch with many features like more than 100 sports modes, AMOLED display, e-sports modes in China last year. However, no official date has been announced for the India launch. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

As per the report, the company could unveil the upcoming Smartwatch alongside Oppo Reno 7 series on February 4. The reports have also claimed the price range of the forthcoming smartphone Reno 7 series, including Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. Also Read - Upcoming Smartwatch to be launched in India in 2020

The Oppo Enco M32 is also listed on the company’s India website right now, although the landing page of the device is not currently visible live. Also Read - Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch to launch today: Everything we know so far

Oppo Watch Free price

The latest Oppo Smartwatch is priced at CNY 549 (approximately Rs 6,200). Additionally, the smartwatch also has an NFC version that costs CNY 599 (roughly Rs 6,800). It will be made available in two color options, Quicksand Gold and Silent Night Black.

Specifications

Oppo Watch Free has more than 100 sports modes, including Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Kayaking, Rowing, Cricket, and many others. The smartwatch can automatically track four sports, including Elliptical Machine, Running, Rowing Machine, and Walking. The company has launched this smartwatch in the fitness segment, so the watch can also track the users’ blood oxygen saturation level and heart rate.

The latest smartwatch features a 1.64-inch (280×456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with 2.5D curved glass. Its pixel density is 326 pixels per inch. In terms of connectivity, this watch has been launched with Bluetooth BLE version 5, which connects to any smartphone if it works on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Coming to the battery, the device packs a 230mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life in Light Battery Life mode and takes 75 minutes to charge the watch fully.