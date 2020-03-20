Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently had plans to move beyond just smartphones. The company launched other products including the Oppo Enco Free earbuds and an Oppo smartwatch. These signal a larger move of the company wanting to build not just phones, but its own ecosystem in the market. The Oppo Watch has launched a few days ago with the flagship Oppo Find X2 smartphone.

The brand did not say much about the availability of the Oppo Watch in international markets. However, now, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen has tweeted that the Oppo Watch will come to Western Markets. According to the tweet, the smartwatch could come to the west later in 2020. Surprisingly, India or availability in Asia was not mentioned. However, a new hint has revealed that the smartwatch will likely come to the Indian market.

A new BIS certification has listed the Oppo Watch amongst its products. This suggests that the new smartwatch could come to India in an imminent launch. It makes sense because India remains one of the biggest markets for the brand outside of China.

Oppo Watch Specifications

Here is a quick run through the features and specifications of the smartwatch. The Oppo Watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform. It has an Apollo 3 co-processor. The smartwatch is available in two variants. These are 41mm and a larger 46mm. The watch supports a 1.6-inch / 1.91-inch curved square AMOLED display. It also runs on a custom version of the ColorOS skin made for wearables.

Other features of the Oppo Watch include eSIM support and water resistance up to 5 ATM. The smartwatch also comes equipped with a built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and ECG support. The watch also will have a heart rate sensor, and a 300mAh / 430mAh battery with proprietary VOOC fast charging. The smartwatch starts at 1,499 yuan (about Rs 15,862) in China. We could see a similar competitive price in India.