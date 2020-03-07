Oppo Watch with ECG sensor, and ColoOS launched

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just launched its much-anticipated smartwatch, the Oppo Watch in the market. The company launched the smartwatch along with its flagship Oppo Find X2 series. Oppo posted a number of teasers regarding the smartwatch to create some hype. It is worth noting that this is the first smartwatch that Oppo has ever launched. The company was expected the launch the smartwatch along with the smartphone series at Mobile World Congress 2020. However, Coronavirus pushed the smartphone maker to change plans and improvise. Now that the smartwatch is here, let’s have a closer look at the design and specifications.

Oppo Watch specifications and other details

Taking a look at the Oppo Watch, it is clear what served at the inspiration. To clarify, Oppo Watch looks quite similar to the existing Apple Watch in terms of the design. However, this familiar look is not a bad thing as the smartwatch looks quite premium. Digging in the specifications, the company has added a curved AMOLED display with 326PPI pixel density on the Oppo Watch. The display comes with 100 percent DCI-P3 color space. In addition, the company also launched two different sized of the Oppo Watch. The first one features a 1.6-inch display and the second one sports 1.9-inch display. Both the display variants feature an identical thin bezel around the edges.

The smartwatch runs on Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC along with Apollo 3 co-processor and 8GB storage. Talking about the OS, unlike the past reports, the company went with ColorOS instead of a skinned Wear OS. The company has used aluminum to create the enclosing of the smartwatch along with two side buttons. As reported in the past, the wearable also features electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality. Other sensors include sleep tracking and heart rate sensor.

Oppo has also added a 5ATM water resistance along with eSIM support, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. Users need to be running Android 6.0 or later to use the smartwatch with their device. Oppo also revealed that the smartwatch features VOOC charging support. This ensures that users can charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in just 17 minutes. The company claims that users get 40 hours on a single charge. Oppo Watch will go on sale in China from Match 24. The 46mm model is priced at 1,999 RMB while the 41mm model is priced at 1,499 RMB.