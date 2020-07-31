Oppo Watch launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Oppo has launched its first ever smartwatch with WearOS by Google in India. The Apple Watch-like smartwatch by Oppo was launched alongside Oppo Reno 4 Pro today. The Chinese company will be selling two variants – 41mm and 46mm – in India on Amazon. The 41mm variant of Oppo Watch comes in three color options – elegant black, rose gold and fog silver. The 46mm variant will have two colors – black and rose gold. Checkout their price in India, specifications and all other details below. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

Oppo Watch: Price in India, availability, offers

The Oppo Watch 41mm variant has been priced at Rs 14,990, where as the 46mm version will cost you Rs 19,990. Both are now available for pre-order from Amazon India. The sale will kick start from August 10. Pre-orders get Rs 500 discount as a part of the launch offer. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G, 6 cameras and 8GB RAM

Specifications and features

The 41mm variant of Oppo Watch flaunts a square 1.6-inch (320 x 360 pixels) AMOLED screen. The 46mm version has a 1.91-inch 3D flexible AMOLED 326 PPI Retina display with 100% P3 wide color gamut. Both Oppo smartwatches get water resistance of 30 meter and 50 meter respectively. These use Snapdragon 3100 & Apollo 3 dual processors with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Both variants in India support Wi-Fi only and doesn’t have eSIM like the Chinese version. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro set to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, how to watch livestream

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Other features of the Oppo Watch include built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and ECG support. The watch also will have a heart rate sensor, and a 300mAh / 430mAh battery with proprietary VOOC fast charging. The smartwatch carries 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor and the Ambient light sensor. It can track your indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more such activities. It runs WearOS by Google, and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.