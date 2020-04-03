comscore Oura smart ring could help detect early Coronavirus symptoms | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Oura smart ring could help people detect early symptoms of Coronavirus
News

Oura smart ring could help people detect early symptoms of Coronavirus

Wearables

The Oura smart ring is equipped with a bunch of sensors including infrared LEDs, an accelerometer, three temperature sensors, and a gyroscope.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 10:07 AM IST
Coronavirus 6

Coronavirus

A smart wearable has usually been associated with keeping health in check. However, this is via elements that can be monitored like heart-rate, how much you’ve walked, elevation and more. However, a smart ring called Oura may be able to help people detect early symptoms of the Coronavirus disease.

Related Stories


Based out of the University of California, San Francisco, the Oura smart ring can monitor elements like body temperature and conduct a daily symptom survey. This may help users detect the early onset of COVID-19. Early detection would allow users to self-isolate and prioritize treatment. This is especially important for healthcare workers on the front line that may be in contact with the novel coronavirus.

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

Over 2,000 health care workers will be taking part in a study to confirm the same. The goal of the study, which is 3-months long is to develop an algorithm that can predict the illness. The algorithm could be then applied to other wearable devices as well. “It may be the case that different wearables would benefit from different algorithms, but we don’t know what the primary variables are in the algorithm yet,” said Ashley Mason, the lead researcher for the study.

The Oura ring features a bunch of sensors including infrared LEDs, an accelerometer, three temperature sensors, and a gyroscope. It is capable of tracking vitals like heart-rate and your respiration-rate via your finger. Unlike other fitness bands or smartwatches, the ring can take readings through the day and night. “If you compare those averages it actually ends up being a passive way, and we believe may be a more informative way, to track changes in your health,” said Oura CEO Harpreet Rai.

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

Also Read

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

Users around the world are also invited by Oura to take part in the study by opting in and completing daily surveys. These include documenting any symptoms like a cough or fever. Sponsoring the study, Aura has also provided 2,000 rings to UCSF health care workers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG April Fools event Fantasy Battle Royale is now live
Gaming
PUBG April Fools event Fantasy Battle Royale is now live
Oura smart ring could detect Coronavirus onset

Wearables

Oura smart ring could detect Coronavirus onset

OnePlus 8 earns DisplayMate's highest A+ rating before official launch

News

OnePlus 8 earns DisplayMate's highest A+ rating before official launch

Redmi 8A Pro announced as a rebranded 8A Dual

News

Redmi 8A Pro announced as a rebranded 8A Dual

Redmi band set to launch today, images reveal design and color options

Wearables

Redmi band set to launch today, images reveal design and color options

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

OnePlus 8 earns DisplayMate's highest A+ rating before official launch

Redmi 8A Pro announced as a rebranded 8A Dual

Xiaomi may be working on a 144-megapixel smartphone

Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oura smart ring could detect Coronavirus onset

Wearables

Oura smart ring could detect Coronavirus onset
Redmi band set to launch today, images reveal design and color options

Wearables

Redmi band set to launch today, images reveal design and color options
Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

News

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months
Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021

News

Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021
Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu

News

Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 30 स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से कैमरा डीटेल्स हुईं लीक

Redmi आज सुबह 11:30 बजे अपने पहले फिटनेस बैंड को करेगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स

शाओमी (Xiaomi) 144 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाले स्मार्टफोन पर कर रही है काम

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए Roidmi NEX 2 और NEX 2 Pro हैंडहेल्ड वैक्यूम क्लीनर, भारत में भी खरीदें

सैमसंग का Galaxy Note 20+ स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

Latest Videos

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

News

OnePlus 8 earns DisplayMate's highest A+ rating before official launch
News
OnePlus 8 earns DisplayMate's highest A+ rating before official launch
Redmi 8A Pro announced as a rebranded 8A Dual

News

Redmi 8A Pro announced as a rebranded 8A Dual
Xiaomi may be working on a 144-megapixel smartphone

News

Xiaomi may be working on a 144-megapixel smartphone
Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera

News

Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera
Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

News

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months