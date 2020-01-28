comscore Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods launched in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched: Price, Features
News

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched: Price, Features

News

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods comes after the launch of Duo from the company. Pebble says it plans to launch more audio products in the next three months.

  • Updated: January 28, 2020 10:34 AM IST
Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods Main

The true Wireless Earbuds market is growing in a big way in India. In order to capitalize on the trend, Pebble has launched a new TWS earbuds. Called Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods, the TWS earbuds come with a rated battery life of up to 25 hours on a single charge. Pebble is one of the fastest growing lifestyle accessories brand in the country. With Twins Stereo EarPods, the company is trying to attract fitness-centric customers in the market.

Related Stories


Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods: Price, Features

The Twins Stereo EarPods from Pebble is available for Rs 2,990. It comes with a six months replacement guarantee and is available in black color. The true wireless earbuds can be purchased through leading retail stores. It is also available from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart. The true wireless earbuds from Pebble come with IP54 water and dust protection. The company also claims support for noise isolation technology.

The Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods have claimed battery life of up to 25 hours on a single charge. The company also claims that they are designed for bass lovers. “After the success of Duo, we now enter India with Twins. The Design and functionality, matches the needs of the Millennial Audience, making the device a part of their personality,” Komal Agarwal – Director, Pebble India said. The company also aims to launch various new audio products focused on TWS and wireless technologies in the next three months.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

The Twins Stereo EarPods also come with hands-free stereo calling support. The device comes with support for up to 10 meters range. They also come equipped with voice assistant feature. There are also controls located on each earpiece. Pebble users can either use two earbuds simultaneously or share the same music with someone using the single mode. At Rs 2,990, the true wireless earbuds will compete against similar offerings from brands such as boAt, Noise and others.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 10:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2020 10:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X update rolling out
News
Honor 9X update rolling out
Oppo may launch new Reno 3 with Snapdragon 765G

News

Oppo may launch new Reno 3 with Snapdragon 765G

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched

Wearables

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched

Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series

Gaming

Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

News

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to cost $1,400; Galaxy S20 details leaked

Honor 9X update rolling out

Oppo may launch new Reno 3 with Snapdragon 765G

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched

Wearables

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched
Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover price revealed; first sale on January 28

News

Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover price revealed; first sale on January 28
Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

News

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones
MEE Audio X10 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Wearables

MEE Audio X10 truly wireless earbuds launched in India
Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090

Wearables

Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor V10, और Huawei Nova 4 स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus और Galaxy J7 Duo को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

टॉप 12GB RAM वाले स्मार्टफोन जिन्हें आप जनवरी 2020 में खरीद सकते हैं: वनप्लस, सैमसंग, रियलमी समेत कई हैं ऑप्शन

सैमसंग Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन Exynos 9611 के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia साल के अंत तक लॉन्च कर सकती है फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to cost $1,400; Galaxy S20 details leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to cost $1,400; Galaxy S20 details leaked
Honor 9X update rolling out

News

Honor 9X update rolling out
Oppo may launch new Reno 3 with Snapdragon 765G

News

Oppo may launch new Reno 3 with Snapdragon 765G
iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

News

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

News

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge