Google is set to launch its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and its first-ever Pixel Watch on October 7. Notably, this time, the two handsets will also debut in India soon, as per the official Flipkart teaser. Ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that buyers in Europe are likely to get a Pixel Watch on the purchase of the Pixel 7 Pro model, reported Roland Quandt, WinFuture via Twitter.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers

As per the tweet, this offer is valid "in some countries", expected to be the UK and a few European countries. Notably, it is not yet confirmed if the Pixel Watch that will be available with Pixel 7 Pro will be a WiFi/Bluetooth or an LTE model.

Pixel 7 Pro pre-order gifts in some countries include the Pixel Watch.

Pixel 7 Pro pre-order gifts in some countries include the Pixel Watch.

Pixel 7 pre-order gifts in some countries include the Pixel Buds Pro. (read: UK) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 1, 2022

On the other hand, Pixel 7 buyers are expected to get a pair of free Pixel Buds Pro.

In India, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-book starting at 9.30 pm IST on October 6 via Flipkart. Pre-order offers are yet to be announced for the two handsets.

The India launch date of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is also not announced yet. It is expected that the Pixel 7 series will launch in India on the same day as the global launch day.

The two smartphones will come with the new Tensor G2 chipset and a new design. It will be available in new colour variants as well.

Google has already revealed the colour options that will be available in India. The Pixel 7 will be available in all three colours, Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro will also come in all three shades, Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow. All the colour variants of respective Pixel phones will be priced similarly.