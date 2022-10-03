comscore Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers might include free Pixel Watch: Check details
Pixel Watch might come free on pre-ordering Pixel 7 Pro: Check details

It is expected that buyers will get Google Pixel Buds Pro on the purchase of Google Pixel 7.

Google is set to launch its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and its first-ever Pixel Watch on October 7. Notably, this time, the two handsets will also debut in India soon, as per the official Flipkart teaser. Ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that buyers in Europe are likely to get a Pixel Watch on the purchase of the Pixel 7 Pro model, reported Roland Quandt, WinFuture via Twitter. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers

As per the tweet, this offer is valid “in some countries”, expected to be the UK and a few European countries. Notably, it is not yet confirmed if the Pixel Watch that will be available with Pixel 7 Pro will be a WiFi/Bluetooth or an LTE model. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro may bring back face unlock feature

On the other hand, Pixel 7 buyers are expected to get a pair of free Pixel Buds Pro.

In India, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-book starting at 9.30 pm IST on October 6 via Flipkart. Pre-order offers are yet to be announced for the two handsets.

The India launch date of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is also not announced yet. It is expected that the Pixel 7 series will launch in India on the same day as the global launch day.

The two smartphones will come with the new Tensor G2 chipset and a new design. It will be available in new colour variants as well.

Google has already revealed the colour options that will be available in India. The Pixel 7 will be available in all three colours, Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro will also come in all three shades, Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow. All the colour variants of respective Pixel phones will be priced similarly.

