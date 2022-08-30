comscore Play to launch new smartwatch in India in first week of September
Play to launch new smartwatch in India in first week of September

Sources told BGR India that the Play smartwatch will come with a 1.69-inch touchscreen colour display with support for high brightness.

playfit

Representational image of Playfit Dial 2.

Play, one of the top-selling smartwatch brands, is gearing up to launch its next smartwatch in the first week of September, industry sources told BGR India. The homegrown brand has been rolling out smartwatches one after another with a focus on features that Indian customers look for. The next Play smartwatch, thus, will come with features such as a pedometer, sleep tracker, and a big screen.

Sources told BGR India that the Play smartwatch will come with a 1.69-inch touchscreen colour display with support for high brightness. That means the smartwatch will be good for use outdoors. There will be several fitness monitoring options on the smartwatch, as well as the menstruation cycle tracker. Play’s upcoming smartwatch will also go for a trendy design, possibly with a silicone strap.

The launch of the new Play smartwatch is only a few days away, but the exact date is not clear.

Recently, Play launched a smartwatch called Playfit Dial 2. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support, which means you do not need to hold your phone to attend calls because you can do that on the smartwatch’s screen. The company claimed the Playfit Dial 2 comes with a battery backup of 5 days. It also supports several sports modes and fitness monitoring functions. The support for the IP67 rating for water and dust resistance makes it good enough to wear while working out, running, or swimming.

The Playfit Dial 2 costs Rs 3,499 but considering the upcoming smartwatch will bring more features to the table, the latter is likely to cost a little more. However, it will belong to the entry-level segment.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 5:41 PM IST
