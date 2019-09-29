comscore Playfit SW75 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 2,999
Playfit SW75 smartwatch with 14 sports modes launched in India at Rs 2,999

The Playfit SW75 smartwatch will be available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days

  Published: September 29, 2019 11:21 AM IST
PLAYFIT SW75

A Delhi based smart wearable and audio technology startup Play, announced the launch of its first smartwatch Playfit SW75 in India. Priced at Rs 2,999, the Playfit SW75 smartwatch will be available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days which is set to take place between September 29 and October 4. Play wants to offer technology in a simplified manner that enrich a consumer’s daily experiences.

Commenting on the launch, CEO and founder of Play, Sandeep Banga, said, “We are excited to launch Play in the India market. Consumers are showing a growing interest and preference for smart wearable and the audio devices which are helping align their lifestyle towards their interest in the technology. This new-age consumer seeks high quality devices which provide for an enthralling consumer experience. At Play, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and best in class technology to provide a rich and adulatory device experience to our customers”.

The Playfit SW75 comes with nRF52840 SoC which it claims is one of the most advanced chipsets from the Nordic family which gives the smartwatch an extra edge and exceptional working time up to 15 days and battery time of more than 47 days with its 210mAh battery. Coupled with the app Playfit – IoT Wearables, Playfit SW75, offers features such as first time charging and removal of smart dial. The 1.3-inch full touch display offers a unified interface for the user.

With its slim stainless-steel casing design, real time Heart Rate monitoring, step pedometer, sleep monitoring, up to 14 different sports modes, a unique female health care feature and vibrating SNS alert, the SW75 provides for a smartly connected consumer experience. To top it, Playfit SW75 is also ATM 5 waterproof (up to a water depth of 50m), allowing most of the swimmers to bond the wrist with the watch even when doing their swimming sessions.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2019 11:21 AM IST

