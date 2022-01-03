comscore Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,499
Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch with IP67 rating, SPO2 monitor launched at Rs 3,499

Wearables

In terms of health monitoring features, Portronics Kronos Y1 comes with heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Portornics Kronos Y1

Protronics Kronoso Y1 smartwatch has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 3,999. The highlights of the smartwatch include Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, 200+ watchfaces, up to 7 days of battery life and multiple sports modes.

The smartwatch is selling at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 on the official company website. It is selling at Rs 3,299 on Amazon India website and Rs 3,399 on Flipkart. In terms of colours, Protronics Kronoso Y1 will be available in black and grey colour options. The smartwatch will come with 12 months of warranty.

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch specifications

Portronics Kronos Y1 features a 1.75-inch HD dynamic display with curved glass that comes with 240×280 pixels resolution. It has a square-shaped display and a metallic body. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth V5 and has Bluetooth calling capabilities. It comes with an inbuilt microphone and speakers that can be used to receive and attend calls directly from the smartwatch. The smartwatch houses 64MB of onboard storage.

In terms of health monitoring features, Portronics Kronos Y1 comes with heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and sleep tracking. It also has an in-built music controller. As for sports modes, it has Cycling, Swimming, Running, Walking, Badminton, Football, Skipping and Basketball.

As for the battery, Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch is backed with 7-day battery life. It has up to 15 days of standby time. Users will also have 200 customisable watchfaces via the Kronos app that is available for both iOS and Android users. The smartwatch measures 165x70x28mm and weighs 55 grams. It also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

As per the company, “This newly launched fitness watch combines smart features with style aesthetics; it not only keeps a track of your daily physical activities but also helps you monitor various other aspects.”

  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 4:40 PM IST

