Portronics Yogg Kronos smartwatch with color display, 10 days battery life launched in India

Portronics has launched its Yogg Kronos fitness smartwatch in India, which is priced at Rs 3,999. Read on to know more.

  • Updated: December 16, 2019 6:38 PM IST
Portronics has launched a new smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Yogg Kronos, the new fitness wearable is priced at Rs 3,999. This smartwatch from Portronics comes with a 1-year warranty as well. Interested customers can buy the fitness watch via both online and offline stores. Read on to find out everything about this fitness tracker.

The Yogg Kronos smartwatch from Portronics sports a touch-enabled 1.3-inch color display. It is a basic fitness wearable, which can track your heart rate, and daily activities like steps, calories, distance and sleep time. Similar to other fitness bands or watches, you can also set reminders. The smartwatch comes with a rectangle-shaped display, where you will be able to check messages and call notifications. You can also get social media app notifications on your wrists.

There is a VeryFit Pro app, using which you can keep a track of all your data. This app is available for download via Google Play Store. Apart from heart rate tracking, this Portronics smartwatch also comes with a waterproof design. It is IP68 rated, meaning the fitness device is water and dust resistant. The smartwatch weighs about 40.8 grams. The new smartwatch from Portronics also features a 210mAh battery. The company claims that the wearable can offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Separately, Ubon recently launched its SW-11 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch color display and a square face similar to Apple Watch. It is priced at Rs 2,199, which makes it competitive against offerings from brands like Noise, Lenovo and others. The smartwatch is also IP65 water and dust resistant, which is unique in this segment. Other key features include activity tracking, blood pressure monitoring and calculating calories burned during the day. It also tracks your pace and gives a reminder about goal completion.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 6:30 PM IST
