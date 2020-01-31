comscore Puma smartwatch launched in India for Rs 19,995: Check features
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Puma smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995: Check features
News

Puma smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995: Check features

Wearables

The Sport connected smartwatch from Puma comes with a price label of Rs 19,995 in India. The company says its smartwatch is "designed to help athletes train, stay motivated, track goals and connect with others while on the go."

  • Published: January 31, 2020 5:34 PM IST
Puma smartwatch

In partnership with Fossil Group, Puma has launched its first-ever Puma-branded smartwatch in India. The smart wearable is available for purchase via PUMA stores across India. Interested buyers can also get the smartwatch via Flipkart and Puma.com. The Sport connected smartwatch from Puma comes with a price label of Rs 19,995 in India.

Related Stories


The company says its smartwatch is “designed to help athletes train, stay motivated, track goals and connect with others while on the go.” The newly launched Puma Sport smartwatch features a textured silicone strap to offer grip and breathability to minimize sweat while on the go. It offers support for Google Pay, GPS, Google Assistant, Music, and NFC payments.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

With Google FitTM, the brand says its Puma Smartwatch can track activities like pilates, rowing, or spinning, and count reps from strength training workouts, including pushups. While in “workout mode,” Google Fit can also help continuously track heart rate. Google Fit also notifies users on goal progress and completion.

One also gets an option to choose from several interactive dial options like the “Scorecard” dial. The latter displays time, date and heart rate, and gives the ability for users to customize the information they can quickly view at a glance. The latest Puma smartwatch users will also be able to upload photos from social media to display straight on their smartwatch.

Oppo teases Apple Watch-like smartwatch with curved screen

Also Read

Oppo teases Apple Watch-like smartwatch with curved screen

Separately, Noise just recently launched its latest full touch hybrid Smart Watch in India, which is called NoiseFit Fusion. This smartwatch from Noise is a blend of traditional analog features with smartwatch capabilities. The NoiseFit Fusion comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in the country. The wearable will be available for purchase via the company’s official website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

Built with stainless steel and sapphire glass, the new Noise smartwatch features a 1.22-inch color and capacitive touch display. The company has added mechanical hands on top of the screen to create a more natural watch-like user experience. One will also get notifications on their wrists. Users can also pick from a range of 14 digital watch faces. It features a 200mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 3 days. The NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch comes with 5 ATM, meaning it is water-resistant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 5:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
News
Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995

Wearables

Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Gaming

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995

Wearables

Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995
Fossil Hybrid HR launched in India: Price, features

Wearables

Fossil Hybrid HR launched in India: Price, features
Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company

Wearables

Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company
NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

Wearables

NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999
Realme Smartwatch again spotted online; launch expected soon

Wearables

Realme Smartwatch again spotted online; launch expected soon

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन पर एडिशनल डिस्काउंट समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Reliance Jio के रिचार्ज पर मिल रहा है 2020 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स की सेल 6 मार्च से शुरू होगी

Realme Buds Air पर मिल रहा 5% का अल्टीमेट कैशबैक, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

News

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
News
Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer

News

Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer
Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

News

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback