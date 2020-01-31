In partnership with Fossil Group, Puma has launched its first-ever Puma-branded smartwatch in India. The smart wearable is available for purchase via PUMA stores across India. Interested buyers can also get the smartwatch via Flipkart and Puma.com. The Sport connected smartwatch from Puma comes with a price label of Rs 19,995 in India.

The company says its smartwatch is “designed to help athletes train, stay motivated, track goals and connect with others while on the go.” The newly launched Puma Sport smartwatch features a textured silicone strap to offer grip and breathability to minimize sweat while on the go. It offers support for Google Pay, GPS, Google Assistant, Music, and NFC payments.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

With Google FitTM, the brand says its Puma Smartwatch can track activities like pilates, rowing, or spinning, and count reps from strength training workouts, including pushups. While in “workout mode,” Google Fit can also help continuously track heart rate. Google Fit also notifies users on goal progress and completion.

One also gets an option to choose from several interactive dial options like the “Scorecard” dial. The latter displays time, date and heart rate, and gives the ability for users to customize the information they can quickly view at a glance. The latest Puma smartwatch users will also be able to upload photos from social media to display straight on their smartwatch.

Separately, Noise just recently launched its latest full touch hybrid Smart Watch in India, which is called NoiseFit Fusion. This smartwatch from Noise is a blend of traditional analog features with smartwatch capabilities. The NoiseFit Fusion comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in the country. The wearable will be available for purchase via the company’s official website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

Built with stainless steel and sapphire glass, the new Noise smartwatch features a 1.22-inch color and capacitive touch display. The company has added mechanical hands on top of the screen to create a more natural watch-like user experience. One will also get notifications on their wrists. Users can also pick from a range of 14 digital watch faces. It features a 200mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 3 days. The NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch comes with 5 ATM, meaning it is water-resistant.