Guru Randhawa launches Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse earphones: Details here

Popular Punjabi music singer, Guru Randhawa on Wednesday launched his audio accessory brand in the Indian market, called Defy. The brand portfolio currently includes Defy Gravity TWS Earbuds, Defy Crest Wireless Neckband and Defy Impulse Wired Earphones. Here we will be taking a look at the prices and the specifications of the new audio products.

Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse: Price in India

DEFY Gravity truly wireless earphones are priced at Rs 999, Defy Crest Wireless Neckband is priced at Rs 899 and the Defy Impulse Wired are priced at Rs 349. All of these are currently available exclusively on Flipkart.

Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse: Specifications

Defy Impulse and Impulse X wired earphones are priced at Rs 349 and Rs 399, respectively. Both the earphones feature 10mm audio drivers. They come with a built-in mic and have magnets in the earbuds to avoid tangles. The earbuds feature an angled 3.5mm jack to ensure less wear and tear with usage.

Defy Gravity TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 999 and are lightweight and ergonomically designed. It offers a total playback time of up to 16 hours on a single charge. They come with 10mm drivers and connect to devices using Bluetooth 5.1 technology. They also come with a single touch voice assistant function to access Google Assistant or Siri, and feature an IPX4 water resistance rating. They charge over USB Type-C.

Defy Crest Wireless Neckband is priced at Rs 899. They also feature 10mm drivers and come with a playback time of up to 10 hours. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 and come with an IPX5 rating. These are also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri for a hands-free experience.

“As an artist, I’ve always strived to move ahead in life and Defy is another feather in my cap that I am excited about. We want to break the mould and offer a uniquely tuned sound that truly uplifts the aural experience that music brings with it. One beat, one drop, that one-of-a-kind bass that is unique to all of us, and Defy products embodies that vision. DEFY is all set to break the clutter, and elevate the whole audio experience for my fans and I’m super excited about it,” said Guru Randhawa, creator, Defy.