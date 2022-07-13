comscore Qualcomm confirms the launch of Snapdragon 4100+ successor
Qualcomm has revealed that it is gearing for the release of its next Snapdragon chipset for wearable devices. It will likely be called the Snapdragon 5100/5100+.

Snapdragon 5100

It’s been two years since Qualcomm last launched a wearable chipset for smartwatches. The Snapdragon 4100+, released back in 2020, is based on the 12nm node. On the other hand, Samsung’s currently available Exynos W920 has a 5nm process, while Apple’s S7 chipset has a 7nm process. Also Read - Qualcomm leads global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022

It is evident that Qualcomm is lacking behind and that’s largely affecting the Android smartwatch space. But that’s about to change, as Qualcomm has just teased the release of its next Snapdragon wearable chipset. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

Next-gen Snapdragon wearable chip could come with a better 4nm process

Qualcomm on its social media platform shared a teaser revealing that it’s gearing for the release of a new chipset for smartwatches. However, there’s no detail as to what the next-gen wearable chipset will be called. Also Read - Qualcomm expands Wi-Fi 7 front-end modules for PCs, wearables and mobiles: All you need to know

Previous leaks have shed light on the Snapdragon 5100 and Snapdragon 5100+ chipsets for wearable devices. These chips are expected to succeed the currently available Snapdragon 4100 and Snapdragon 4100+.

The upcoming wearable chips from Snapdragon may offer better efficiency. Something similar to the currently available chip by Samsung i.e. Exynos W920. We say that because the Exynos W920 is based on Samsung’s 5nm fabrication and the leaks for the Snapdragon 5100 series reveal that it could be based on a better 4nm fabrication.

The Snapdragon 4100+, which is used in the current-gen WearOS smartwatches, has a 12nm fabrication. Although the 4100+ offered better performance and efficiency over the 28nm Snapdragon 3100 series, it doesn’t stand a chance against the new Exynos W920 or Apple’s 7nm S7 chipset.

That said, Qualcomm’s next-gen chip based on the 4nm fabrication process is expected to offer better performance and efficiency over most of the top contenders available right now. Now it all comes to Google on how it manages to tune the WearOS for the upcoming chipset.

The launch timeline for the next Snapdragon wearable chip series is unknown, as of now. But we should get more information on the same in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 2:11 PM IST

