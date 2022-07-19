Qualcomm today announced the launch of Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 system-on-chips (SoC) that will power next-generation of wearables. Qualcomm says that these newly SoCs have been manufactured using 4nm process and they offer extended battery life, improved user experiences, and ability to create a sleeker design compared to its older-generation of wearables platforms. Also Read - Qualcomm will soon launch the Snapdragon 4100+ successor: Here's what we know so far

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 features

As far as features are concerned, the chipmaker says that its Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 wearable platforms offer 50 percent longer battery life compared to the company’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platforms. Apart from this, these SoCs also offer twice the performance and features such as immersive interactive experiences, ultra-low power ambient experiences, and always-sensing health and fitness experiences than older wearables platforms. Also Read - Qualcomm leads global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022

Additionally, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 wearable platforms offer support for features such as deep sleep and hibernate low power modes, LTE standby, VoLTE, Bluetooth version 5.3, and low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS and audio among others. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

Coming to the design, Qualcomm says that its newly launched wearable platforms will enable device makers to manufacture smartwatches and fitness trackers that are up to 30 percent smaller and sleeker than the existing wearable devices. The company, at the moment has 25 design in the pipeline across segments that will use these chipsets.

On the software front, Qualcomm has confirmed that the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 wearable platform will support Google’s Wear OS.

“We are thrilled to be working with a range of customers and partners, thus expanding our thriving wearable ecosystem, and are delighted to announce 25 designs in the pipeline across segments based on the new platforms. We have collaborated extensively with our first customers, Oppo and Mobvoi, over the last year and look forward to seeing their products,” Pankaj Kedia, and global head of Smart Wearables, senior director, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies said on the occasion.

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm said that wearables from Oppo and Mobvoi will be the first in the market to feature Snapdragon W5 and Snapdragon W5+ chipsets. Oppo has that the Oppo Watch 3 series that will be launched in August this year will be the company’s first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon W5 wearable platform. Similarly, Mobvoi has said that its next-gen TicWatch flagship smartwatch that will launch in the fall this year will be its first smartwatch to launch with Snapdragon W5+ Gen1 Wearable Platform.