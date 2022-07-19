comscore Qualcomm launches Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 SoCs
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 W5 Gen 1 Platforms For Smartwatches Fitness Trackers Check Specs Availability
News

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 platforms for smartwatches, fitness trackers: Check specs, availability

Wearables

Qualcomm has confirmed that Oppo and Mobvoi will launch smartwatches and fitness trackers powered by its W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 SoCs in fall this year.

Qualcomm W5+

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm today announced the launch of Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 system-on-chips (SoC) that will power next-generation of wearables. Qualcomm says that these newly SoCs have been manufactured using 4nm process and they offer extended battery life, improved user experiences, and ability to create a sleeker design compared to its older-generation of wearables platforms. Also Read - Qualcomm will soon launch the Snapdragon 4100+ successor: Here's what we know so far

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 features

As far as features are concerned, the chipmaker says that its Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 wearable platforms offer 50 percent longer battery life compared to the company’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platforms. Apart from this, these SoCs also offer twice the performance and features such as immersive interactive experiences, ultra-low power ambient experiences, and always-sensing health and fitness experiences than older wearables platforms. Also Read - Qualcomm leads global cellular IoT module chipset market in Q1 2022

Additionally, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 wearable platforms offer support for features such as deep sleep and hibernate low power modes, LTE standby, VoLTE, Bluetooth version 5.3, and low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS and audio among others. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

Coming to the design, Qualcomm says that its newly launched wearable platforms will enable device makers to manufacture smartwatches and fitness trackers that are up to 30 percent smaller and sleeker than the existing wearable devices. The company, at the moment has 25 design in the pipeline across segments that will use these chipsets.

On the software front, Qualcomm has confirmed that the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 wearable platform will support Google’s Wear OS.

“We are thrilled to be working with a range of customers and partners, thus expanding our thriving wearable ecosystem, and are delighted to announce 25 designs in the pipeline across segments based on the new platforms. We have collaborated extensively with our first customers, Oppo and Mobvoi, over the last year and look forward to seeing their products,” Pankaj Kedia, and global head of Smart Wearables, senior director, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies said on the occasion.

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm said that wearables from Oppo and Mobvoi will be the first in the market to feature Snapdragon W5 and Snapdragon W5+ chipsets. Oppo has that the Oppo Watch 3 series that will be launched in August this year will be the company’s first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon W5 wearable platform. Similarly, Mobvoi has said that its next-gen TicWatch flagship smartwatch that will launch in the fall this year will be its first smartwatch to launch with Snapdragon W5+ Gen1 Wearable Platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 9:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

25 Best Games to buy right now in the Epic Games Summer Sale
Gaming
25 Best Games to buy right now in the Epic Games Summer Sale
How to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10

How To

How to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10

Jio added 3.1 million subscribers in May 2022, says TRAI

Telecom

Jio added 3.1 million subscribers in May 2022, says TRAI

How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Gaming

How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

iQOO 10 series goes official: All details here

Mobiles

iQOO 10 series goes official: All details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 SoC for next-gen wearables

25 Best Games to buy right now in the Epic Games Summer Sale

Jio added 3.1 million subscribers in May 2022, says TRAI

iQOO 10 series goes official: All details here

Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999