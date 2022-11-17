comscore Qualcomm's new chips to bring better ANC, spatial audio, more to TWS earbuds
News

Qualcomm S5, S3 Gen 2 to bring better ANC, Bluetooth LE Audio, spatial audio and more to TWS earbuds

Wearables

Qualcomm has launched the Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 and the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 chips for wearables. Here’s all you need to know about these chips.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm is hosting the Qualcomm Summit 2022 in Hawaii.
  • At the summit, Qualcomm launched the S5 and S3 Gen 2 chips for wearables.
  • These chips bring better active noise cancellation and spatial audio to TWS earbuds.
Qualcomm Audio chips

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm has launched two new chips for audio devices. The company today launched the Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 chipset and the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 chipset at the Qualcomm Summit 2022 in Hawaii. These chips are optimised to work with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) and they will be powering the next-generation of audio devices. These new chips bring a host of new and advanced audio features such as improved active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, Bluetooth LE Audio, low latency, and dynamic head tracking to the supported devices. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Wi-Fi 7, Ray Tracing and more launched: Check all details

“The next-generation Qualcomm S5 and S3 platforms have been designed to deliver the rich features that consumers want most, while also delivering ultra-low power performance…I’m excited to say we are bringing support for spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking to Snapdragon Sound technologies, lossless audio for the new Bluetooth LE Audio specification, and even lower latency on our latest platforms,” James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music & Wearables, Qualcomm, said on the occasion. Also Read - Qualcomm Summit 2022: How to watch, what to expect

Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 and the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm has said that audio devices powered by the Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 and the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 are expected to be available in the market in the second half of 2023. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Sennheiser to introduce spatial audio on the platform

Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 features

It comes with a 32-bit CPU that clocks a speed of 89MHz. For connectivity it has Bluetooth 5.3 Qualified, which supports Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology and Bluetooth LE Audio features. It also supports Always-on-Voice wake-word support and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

On the audio front, the Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 chipset features support for the Qualcomm aptX audio playback, which includes Qualcomm aptX Audio, Qualcomm aptX Voice, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, and the Qualcomm aptX Lossless. It also supports Qualcomm Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and the Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression (ECNS) technology for up to three-mic earbuds, up to two-mic stereo headset, and one-mic speaker.

Additionally, the newly launched chipset supports lossless audio with enhanced robustness and quality at up to 48KHz sample rate. In the gaming mode it offers lower end to end latency at 48ms for smartphone users.

Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 features

There aren’t many differences between the Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 and the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2. This chipset supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth 5.3 Qualified. However, it does not feature support for the Bluetooth LE Audio features unlike the S5 Gen 2 chipset.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 1:28 PM IST
