Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Qualcomm will soon be launching its next-gen Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100+ chipsets. Ahead of the launch, WinFuture.de has revealed details of the upcoming wearable chipsets. Both the Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100+ platforms will succeed the current Snapdragon Wear 4100 generation.

According to the report, the Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100+ chipsets will be fabbed on Samsung Semiconductor's 4nm process. The new Snapdragon Wear 5100 SoC will use a moulded laser package (MLP) that separates SoC and power management IC. Whereas, the Snapdragon Wear 5100+ SoC will use a moulded embedded package (MEP) which has the SoC and PMIC integrated into the same package.

The "+" variant is said to come with an additional QCC5100 co-processor based on ARM's Cortex-M55. The co-processor will handle data and Bluetooth connection, while the main Wear 5100+ processor will only come into use for demanding tasks.

According to the report, both the Snapdragon Wear 5100 chips will feature four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.7GHz paired with an Adreno 702 GPU clocked at 700MHz. They will come with support for LPPDR4X RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage and an integrated ISP.

The report further states that the new Wear 5100 platform chips will be able to support both full-fledged Android and Google’s Wear OS.

Both the chips are said to currently be in development and are expected to launch later this year. Qualcomm has not revealed any official information regarding the same so we recommend that you take this report with a pinch of salt.

If the report is to be believed, then we will get to see the launch of the new chips around Q3 or Q4 of 2022. This means that companies will continue to mostly use the Snapdragon 4100 chip in their smartwatches and the new platform should become more popular by 2023. However, at this point, this just remains speculation and we will be updating you with all of the latest developments on this topic as and when they come in.