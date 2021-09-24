Realme Band 2 launched in India at Rs 2,999; will give the Mi Band 6 a run for its money

Realme Band 2 Launched, Specs, Features, Price in India: Realme has launched the second iteration of its smart fitness band, dubbed Realme Band 2. Key features of the device include a 1.4-inch colour display, blood oxygen monitoring, 90 sports modes, Smart AIoT controls and more. The Realme Band 2 on a spec sheet seems to be much more polished compared to its predecessor. Here we will take a look at the price, availability details and specifications of the new Realme Band 2. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today: How to watch livestream

Realme Band 2 price in India, availability

Realme Band 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 for the Black Silicone strap variant. Other straps including green silicone, blue leather and Black & Green Silicone will soon be made available separately. Also Read - Redmi 9 Activ budget phone silently launched in India: First sale date, specs and other details

The device will go on sale starting September 27 on Flipkart, Realme.com and offline retail stores. Also Read - Best 8GB RAM phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Realme Band 2 specifications

Realme Band 2 sports a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touch screen display with a 320×167 pixel resolution and a 500 nits peak brightness. This seems like a huge leap compared to its predecessor, which came with a 0.96-inch display with a touch button. The device comes with an ultra-low power advanced sensor, which for checking its user’s heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2 and wearing detection.

Realme claims that the device comes with 90 sports modes, however, not all of them are active and will be rolled out via over the air (OTA) updates. These modes include running, cycling, strengthen training, swimming and more. Apart from all of these modes, the band supports recording the daily and weekly exercise duration and calorie consumption.

The device comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating along with a 5ATM water resistance rating. It also comes with the ability to control IoT devices like earphones, speakers, light bulbs, sockets and more. When connected to the user’s device, it can also play music and take pictures.

Realme Band 2 comes with 50 dial faces, apart from these users can also customise their dial pointer, background colour, gradient style and more. It is compatible with 18 mm wrist straps. It also comes with continuous sleep monitoring, calories, distance, water reminder, sedentary reminder, activity records, women’s health tracking, stress measurement and various other features.

Realme Band 2 is backed by a 204mAh battery, which the company claims can last around 12 days on a single charge. Taking a look at all of these features and the price, we can say that the new Realme Band 2 will give the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 a run for its money