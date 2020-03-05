comscore Realme Band launched with heart-rate monitoring for Rs 1,499 | BGR India
Realme Band launched with heart-rate monitoring for Rs 1,499: Check out key features

Realme Band is the first fitness tracker from the company in India. With the wearable, Realme is transitioning to a lifestyle and IoT brand.

  • Updated: March 5, 2020 1:26 PM IST
Realme Band is the first fitness tracker from Realme. After teasing the wearable for several months, Realme is expanding to the fitness tracker market. The fitness tracker is part of Realme’s plan to become an IoT player. Realme Band is a small step from the company towards becoming a lifestyle player in the country. The big highlight of the wearable is the color display, loop-style band and heart rate monitoring.

Realme Band launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Band is an entry-level fitness tracker and it is available for Rs 1,499. The fitness tracker will go on sale at 2:00PM IST from Realme’s website. It will also be available via Amazon India and offline retail channels. In terms of design, the Realme Band comes in three different band colors. There is ink black, olive green and light yellow. The wristband has a width of 16mm and forms a loop around the core. It is made from thermoplastic polyurethane, which makes for a comfortable wearing experience.

The core sports a 0.96-inch TFT-LCD display with a resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. The display supports 16-bit colors and supports single point mutual capacitance. The display is not touch sensitive but users can control the device using a single button. Realme says it has a 4MB Nordic nRF52832 flash memory and packs 3-axis accelerometer. It lacks a gyroscope but includes a HX3600 heart rate sensor. The sensor supports 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring and resting heart rate.

The band pairs with a smartphone using Realme Link app and users can enable automated heart rate measurement as well. One of the key features of the Realme Band is the USB direct charge. You don’t need to carry another cable to charge the device and plug it directly into a USB port for charging. Realme says the fitness tracker has a 90mAh battery and has a theoretical charging time of around two hours. It is rated to last for anywhere between six to nine days.

With heart rate function enabled, the device is rated to last for up to six days. It also includes options to track activities like yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling and spinning. The company has also added an option to track activity while playing cricket. Realme Band is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports Bluetooth 4.2. It lacks NFC and GPS and can be paired with smartphones running Android 4.4 or higher.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 1:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2020 1:26 PM IST

