Realme Band gets new update; brings music controls, stopwatch and more

Realme Band was launched back in March. Initially, it had come with basic fitness features and some sports activities mode only.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 7:37 PM IST
Realme Band

Realme is slowly adding more features to its Realme Band fitness trackers. The company has now pushed out its latest v8 software update for the Realme Band which brings new functionalities such as Music Control, Stopwatch, Heart Rate reminder function along with bug fixes. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26: Full specifications, expected price

The Realme Band was launched back in March. Initially, it had come with basic fitness features and some sports activities mode. In last two months, the company has proactively added more functionalities to it. Similar to Realme Watch, the fitness tracker band now has music playback controls. The user will see four buttons once the mode is activated — play/pause, forward, backward and exit. Also Read - Unlock 1 में खरीदें 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 स्मार्टफोन: Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung हैं ऑप्शन

The second major change is heart rate reminder function. It will alert the user if their heart rate had dropped below a threshold value for more than 10 minutes. This threshold value can be set by the users. Lastly, there is now Stopwatch function. You can enter the mode with a long press to the capacitive button and it will start the clock automatically. Also Read - Realme Watch to go on sale at 12PM today: Check price in India, offers and more

Price in India, features

The Realme Band comes with a starting price of Rs 1,499 in India. The fitness wearable works with the company’s Realme Link app. The device features a 0.96-inch TFT-LCD display with a resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. The display offers support for 16-bit colors and single point mutual capacitance. The display is not touch-sensitive, but users can control the device using a single button.

Watch Video: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

One of the key features of the Realme Band is the USB direct charge. You don’t need to carry another cable to charge the device and plug it directly into a USB port for charging. Realme says the fitness tracker has a 90mAh battery and has a theoretical charging time of around two hours. It is rated to last for anywhere between six to nine days.

  Published Date: June 10, 2020 7:37 PM IST

