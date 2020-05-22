Realme is all set to launch a new smartwatch in India, which will be the second wearable from the company. The first one was a fitness band, which was launched a few weeks back. The company has announced that the Realme Band will go on open sale in India from May 28 at 12:00PM. The device will be available through Amazon.in as well as Flipkart.

Realme Band: Price in India, features

The Realme Band comes with a starting price of Rs 1,499 in India. The fitness wearable works with the company’s Realme Link app. The latest lifestyle product from Realme comes with a color display, loop-style band, and heart rate monitoring. Read on to find out everything about this fitness band from Realme.

The device features a 0.96-inch TFT-LCD display with a resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. The display offers support for 16-bit colors and single point mutual capacitance. The display is not touch-sensitive, but users can control the device using a single button. Realme says it has a 4MB Nordic nRF52832 flash memory and packs a 3-axis accelerometer. It lacks a gyroscope but includes a HX3600 heart rate sensor. The sensor supports 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring and resting heart rate. Also Read – Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones.

The band pairs with a smartphone using the Realme Link app and users can enable automated heart rate measurement as well. One of the key features of the Realme Band is the USB direct charge. You don’t need to carry another cable to charge the device and plug it directly into a USB port for charging. Realme says the fitness tracker has a 90mAh battery and has a theoretical charging time of around two hours. It is rated to last for anywhere between six to nine days.

With heart rate function enabled, the device is rated to last for up to six days. It also includes options to track activities like yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling, and spinning. The company has also added an option to track activity while playing cricket. Realme Band is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports Bluetooth 4.2. It lacks NFC and GPS and can be paired with smartphones running Android 4.4 or higher.