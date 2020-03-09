comscore Realme Band sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Price in India, features
The Realme Band comes with a starting price of Rs 1,499 in India. The fitness wearable works with the company's Realme Link app.

Realme Band

The Realme Band will go on sale in India for the first time today. The first fitness band from the company will go on sale at 12:00PM today. Interested buyers can get the fitness tracker via Realme.com. The Realme Band comes with a starting price of Rs 1,499 in the country. The fitness wearable works with the company’s Realme Link app. The latest lifestyle product from Realme comes with a color display, loop-style band, and heart rate monitoring.

Apart from Amazon India, the Realme Band will also be available via offline retail channels. The company is selling the fitness tracker in three color options, including ink black, olive green and light yellow. The wristband has a width of 16mm and forms a loop around the core. It is made from thermoplastic polyurethane, which makes for a comfortable wearing experience.

The device features a 0.96-inch TFT-LCD display with a resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. The display offers support for 16-bit colors and single point mutual capacitance. The display is not touch-sensitive, but users can control the device using a single button. Realme says it has a 4MB Nordic nRF52832 flash memory and packs a 3-axis accelerometer. It lacks a gyroscope but includes a HX3600 heart rate sensor. The sensor supports 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring and resting heart rate.

The band pairs with a smartphone using the Realme Link app and users can enable automated heart rate measurement as well. One of the key features of the Realme Band is the USB direct charge. You don’t need to carry another cable to charge the device and plug it directly into a USB port for charging. Realme says the fitness tracker has a 90mAh battery and has a theoretical charging time of around two hours. It is rated to last for anywhere between six to nine days.

With heart rate function enabled, the device is rated to last for up to six days. It also includes options to track activities like yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling and spinning. The company has also added an option to track activity while playing cricket. Realme Band is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports Bluetooth 4.2. It lacks NFC and GPS and can be paired with smartphones running Android 4.4 or higher.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 9:25 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2020 9:37 AM IST

