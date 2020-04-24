Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme dived into the wearables category with the Realme Band, a budget fitness tracker that aimed to take on the market occupied by a lot of competitors including the Xiaomi Mi Band series. Now, the Realme Band gets a new update with new features to bring it up to speed with the competition. Also Read - Realme Band Review: A real challenger to Xiaomi Mi Band and Honor Band

The new update comes with the firmware version 6. To update the device, Realme Band users must head into the Realme Link app and upgrade to the new version. There are a number of new features in the update. These include a find-my-phone feature, improved accuracy for the heart-rate sensor, extended message display time. The UI is also improved on the fitness tracker. Also Read - Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i: Price in India, Fitness features compared

To use the new Find My Phone feature, users must first activate it via the Realme Link app. Once that is done, you can simply navigate to the Find my Phone feature on the band and tap on it for 3 seconds. The paired smartphone, if in range, will start ringing irrespective of it being in silent mode. To call of the alert, simply hold on the Find my Phone toggle again for three seconds. Also Read - Realme Band launched with heart-rate monitoring for Rs 1,499: Check out key features

The update also brings a weather feature to the Realme Band. This too needs to be enabled first from the Realme Link app. Note that to get weather information, the band will have to remain pared to the phone, which again must have location data turned on.

As per the company, the update goes through about three stages while being installed. The process requires about 10 minutes. The new update also allows you to restart the band by pressing on its button for over 5 seconds while charging. Apart from all this, the new update optimizes the data synchronization speed on the Realme Band as well.