Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i

Realme Band, the first fitness tracker from Realme, is now official. With the Realme Band, the smartphone maker is making a bold transition to becoming a lifestyle brand. With this wearable, the company is not looking at competing with any other brand. However, it thinks that those using its smartphones will end up getting the fitness tracker as well. But, in this competitive market, you do have a choice. Realme Band is particularly set to compete with Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 5i. So, here is how they stack up against each other.

Price

All of these wearables are entry level devices. As a result, your decision to buy one over another will boil down to their price. Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 while Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,599. Honor Band 5i is the most expensive of this pack, with a retail price of Rs 1,899. Realme has made its fitness tracker affordable but that does not make it better.

Design and Display

In terms of design, the Mi Band 3 looks old and dated but it is also one you will recognize immediately. Realme Band tries to look cool and fresh in terms of design. The Honor Band 5i aspires to look rugged without having to go through necessary certifications. The real difference between these wearables can be seen with the displays used on them.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has a black and white display while Realme Band and Honor Band 5i get a color display. Realme Band and Honor Band 5i are equipped with a 0.96-inch TFT-LCD display. In our experience, we found Realme Band’s display to be not as bright as the one seen on Honor Band 5i. Honor seems to be charging extra primarily for the brighter color display panel.

However, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has a monochrome display that works extremely well. Since fitness trackers are not smart screens like your phone, having a non-color display does not affect in a big way. This boils down to personal preference but do note that color displays don’t offer a big incentive in this segment.

Features

Realme, Xiaomi and Honor have packed their fitness trackers with a number of interesting features. They support features like step tracking, sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring as well. There is also support for 24 hour heart rate monitoring on the device. They also support tracking other sport modes but Realme is doing something different.

The Realme Band comes with Cricket mode as a feature that will appeal to Indian customers. These fitness trackers also come with water and dust resistance. The Realme Band is IP68 certified while the Honor Band 5i and Mi Band 3 are water resistant up to 50 meters. The Realme Band and Honor Band 5i support direct charging. In the case of Xiaomi Mi Band 3, you will need to carry the cradle. All the three fitness trackers are competitive and Realme Band seems to have an edge with cool design and attractive price.