comscore Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launching in India on July 1: Expected price, specs, and more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launching in India on July 1: Expected price, specs, and more
News

Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launching in India on July 1: Expected price, specs, and more

Wearables

Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones, hairdryer, trimmers, Dizo smart products launching in India on July 1, the new earphones are expected to cost cheaper than Realme Buds 2.

Realme Buds 2 Neo launching in July 1

Realme Buds 2 Neo, a likely toned-down version of Buds 2 wired earphones will launch on July 1. The details about the launch were spotted by GSMArena on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

As per the publication, Flipkart had set up a promo page for Realme Buds 2 Neo on its website, however, we individually checked the link and the e-retailer seems to have now taken down the page. However, GSMArena managed to obtain few key details of the upcoming Realme Buds wired earphones.

Realme Buds 2 Neo India launch date

As mentioned, the Realme Buds 2 Neo wired earphones will launch in India on July 1. Alongside, the earphones Realme will showcase a couple of few other products including a hairdryer and beard trimmers. Reports suggest that the Chinese brand might announce products from its sub-brand Dizo as well.

Realme Buds 2 Neo design, specs

Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones will feature 11.2mm drivers similar to the previous iteration. While the former model was designed for bass-heavy listeners, the latest Buds 2 Neo version is expected to offer a similar experience. In terms of design, the Buds 2 Neo is seen featuring geared-shaped wiring with the 3.5mm audio jack coming at a 90-degree angle.

realme, realme buds 2 neo, realme buds 2 neo price in india, realme buds 2 neo features, realme buds 2 neo design, realme buds 2 neo bass heavy earphones, realme buds 2, realme hairdryer, realme beard trimmer, realme dizo smart products, realme buds neo 2 july 1 launch, realme buds 2 neo launch in india, dizo smart products, realme india

“Durable 90-degree angle jack enhances grip comfort while you’re gaming,” the Realme Buds 2 Neo promotional poster reads.

Unlike the Buds 2 earphones, the new model doesn’t seem to have volume buttons. There is an in-line remote control with a microphone. The new Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones will arrive in two colour options- Black, and Blue. While the Realme Buds 2 was launched at an affordable price of Rs 599, the new iteration is tipped to have a slightly cheaper price tag. Notably, Xiaomi has a host of lifestyle product offerings in India, and Realme is perhaps entering the consumer electronics lifestyle segment to take on its rival. The handset maker is prepping to launch its first laptop Realme Book in the country by the end of this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 27, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week

Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV

PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new coming for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Samsung Galaxy A22 Indian price leaked: Here's what to expect

Realme's first laptop to come with Windows 11 out-of-the-box

Top 5 WhatsApp Business features MSMEs should use to run their business

Realme Narzo 30 4G first impressions: A glossy Redmi Note 10 contender?

Jio-Google partnership: From JioPhone Next to new 5G collaboration and more

Realme Narzo 30 5G first impressions: Here s some more 5G bling

Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launching in India on July 1

Wearables

Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launching in India on July 1

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A22 की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई रिवील, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और 90Hz AMOLED डिस्प्ले

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगी सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, कीमत होगी 7 हजार रुपये से कम

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 26th June: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे डायमंड वाउचर

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global update: जानें APK फाइल कैसे करें इंस्टॉल?

Garena Free Fire All Star 2021 टूर्नामेंट की जानकारी आई सामने, इस दिन से हो रहा है शुरू

Latest Videos

Microsoft Windows 11 First Look

News

Microsoft Windows 11 First Look
JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10

News

JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10
Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale

News

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

News

Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week
News
Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week
Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV
PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new coming for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new coming for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?
Samsung Galaxy A22 Indian price leaked: Here's what to expect

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 Indian price leaked: Here's what to expect
Realme's first laptop to come with Windows 11 out-of-the-box

News

Realme's first laptop to come with Windows 11 out-of-the-box

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers