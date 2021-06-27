Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launching in India on July 1: Expected price, specs, and more

Realme Buds 2 Neo, a likely toned-down version of Buds 2 wired earphones will launch on July 1. The details about the launch were spotted by GSMArena on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

As per the publication, Flipkart had set up a promo page for Realme Buds 2 Neo on its website, however, we individually checked the link and the e-retailer seems to have now taken down the page. However, GSMArena managed to obtain few key details of the upcoming Realme Buds wired earphones.

Realme Buds 2 Neo India launch date

As mentioned, the Realme Buds 2 Neo wired earphones will launch in India on July 1. Alongside, the earphones Realme will showcase a couple of few other products including a hairdryer and beard trimmers. Reports suggest that the Chinese brand might announce products from its sub-brand Dizo as well.

Realme Buds 2 Neo design, specs

Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones will feature 11.2mm drivers similar to the previous iteration. While the former model was designed for bass-heavy listeners, the latest Buds 2 Neo version is expected to offer a similar experience. In terms of design, the Buds 2 Neo is seen featuring geared-shaped wiring with the 3.5mm audio jack coming at a 90-degree angle.

“Durable 90-degree angle jack enhances grip comfort while you’re gaming,” the Realme Buds 2 Neo promotional poster reads.

Unlike the Buds 2 earphones, the new model doesn’t seem to have volume buttons. There is an in-line remote control with a microphone. The new Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones will arrive in two colour options- Black, and Blue. While the Realme Buds 2 was launched at an affordable price of Rs 599, the new iteration is tipped to have a slightly cheaper price tag. Notably, Xiaomi has a host of lifestyle product offerings in India, and Realme is perhaps entering the consumer electronics lifestyle segment to take on its rival. The handset maker is prepping to launch its first laptop Realme Book in the country by the end of this year.