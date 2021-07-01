Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones launched at just Rs 499 in India: Top features, and more

Realme has launched its new pair of budget earphones, dubbed Realme Buds 2 Neo, in India. These are a successor to the Realme Buds Neo and come with 11.2mm dynamic drivers to ensure clear audio with powerful bass. Other features include a tangle free cable, 90-degree angle 3.5mm audio jack, HD microphone and more. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro gets Android 11 update finally, brings new Realme UI 2.0

Realme Buds 2 Neo: Price in India

Realme Buds 2 Neo are priced at Rs 499 and will be made available in two colour options: Black and Blue. It will be made available on July 1 at 2 PM via Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and its partner offline stores.

Realme Buds 2 Neo: Features

Realme Buds 2 Neo sport large 11.2mm dynamic drivers in each earbud, which according to the company will help deliver clear sound along with deep bass. The gear-shaped cable ensures that the earphones do not tangle up, thus reducing the microphonics every time they rub against your clothes.

The new earphones come with a 90-degree angled design audio jack, which the company states has been done to ensure comfort while gaming. The in-line remote consists of a single button, which can be used to control the connected device and used to call up the respective digital assistant. It also consists of an HD microphone, which you can use to receive calls.

Apart from these, the company also launched two new beard trimmers, a hairdryer and two wireless earphones under its new Dizo sub-brand.