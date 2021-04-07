Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launched with ANC, new design and lower price

Realme announced the Buds Air 2 in India a few weeks ago at a temptingly low price of Rs 3,299. The highlight feature on the Buds Air 2 was the presence of ANC, or Active Noise Cancellation system. Realme now seems to democratize ANC with the Buds Air 2 Neo earbuds. Launched in Pakistan at a price PKR 8,000 (approximately Rs 3,886), the Buds Air 2 Neo could be the cheapest pair of ANC-enabled earbuds when launched in India. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro Ultra with curved AMOLED display, 65W ultra-fast charge launched: Price, specs

The Buds Air 2 Neo feature a design similar to the Buds Air Q from last year, ditching the AirPods-esque design of last year’s model. It features the same 25db ANC system as found in the Buds Air 2 and even uses the same Realme R2 chip. The earbuds come in two colour variants – black and white. Realme is yet to reveal any plans for launching this pair of earbuds in India. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 Neo with ANC teased, to launch on April 7

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launched

Apart from the 25db ANC system, the Buds Air 2 Neo makes use of 10mm drivers on each earbud, which themselves come with a Liquid Crystal Polymer coating. The earbuds support AAC HD codec apart from the usual SBC codec. They also support a transparency mode. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition launches as spruced-up variant with curved-edge display

Realme says that the buds connect individually to your main device in a bid to improve the connectivity as well as reduce latency. Since we are discussing latency, Realme claims latency figures of 88ms when switched to the gaming mode.

Realme also claims decent battery life figures for the Buds Air 2 Neo. With ANC switched ON, the Buds Air 2 Neo can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. The earbuds can go up to 28 hours with the ANC not in use. With fast charging, Realme claims up to 3 hours of playback time after a 10-minute quick recharge.

Similar to the Buds Air 2, the Buds Air 2 Neo relies on the Realme Link companion app for altering various onboard settings. Users can control the ANC levels, adjust equalizer settings, switch on Gaming mode, and more. There are touch-based controls as well.

If the Buds Air 2 Neo launches in India later this year, Realme could aim for a much lower price than the Buds Air 2. Currently, the Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro is the cheapest pair of wireless earphones in India, selling at a price of Rs 1,799. Realme could aim to undercut this one with the Buds Air 2 Neo.