Realme recently introduced the Buds Air 2 with ANC in India, thus, expanding its audio segment. With the same aim, the company is now expected to launch another TWS earbuds, Realme Buds Air 2 Neo, that too, with ANC.

The company has teased the launch of the same, which is expected to take place in a few days. Here are the details we have at our disposal.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo teased

Realme is soon expected to launch the Buds Air 2 Neo in Pakistan, as hinted at by a teaser shared by the company on Twitter. The post reveals key features of the upcoming Realme earbuds, along with the design.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will share a resemblance with the Buds Q (that was launched last year) and come with an in-ear design. This will be different from the Buds Air Neo’s design, which draws inspiration from the original Realme Buds Air.

Surprise Surprise! We are all set to launch #realemBudsAir2Neo Along with #realmeBudsAir2. With realme Buds Air 2 Neo, We Plan to bring Active Noise Cancellation to the Masses. It's a Flagship feature that we are bringing down in our AIoT so that you…… https://t.co/SQBGSbsFGK pic.twitter.com/3FPn17n7oc — realme Pakistan (@pakistan_realme) April 3, 2021

By the looks of it, the upcoming pair will get an oval-shaped charging case with a button for the ease of pairing. It will be hued in white. There’s no word on what other colour options could be launched.

Apart from this, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will come with a 10mm Dynamic Bass Booster Driver and up to 28 hours of total playback time. This will be topped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be launched alongside the Buds Air 2 in Pakistan, preferably on April 7, which is a few days from now. As for the price, we don’t have an exact figure. However, it is suggested that it could be really affordable and be the most affordable ANC-enabled earbuds.

This gives us an inkling that the Buds Air 2 Neo will launch in India on April 8, the same date when the Realme C20, the C21, and the C25 will arrive in the country.

However, details aren’t concrete at the time of writing. We will keep you a heads-up when we get more information on this. Hence stay tuned.