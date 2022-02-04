comscore Realme Buds Air 3 might launch with 30-hours battery life soon in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Realme Buds Air 3 might launch alongside Realme 9 Pro series in India
News

Realme Buds Air 3 might launch alongside Realme 9 Pro series in India

Wearables

Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds might offer up to 30 hours of battery life, including the case. They are expected to be priced under Rs 4,000.

Realme-Buds-Air-3-1200

Realme is expected to launch Realme Buds Air 3 true wireless stereo earbuds in India soon. These earbuds are expected to come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in-ear detection and USB Type-C charging, reported MySmartPrice. The report suggests that these earbuds will be launched in India this month itself. Chances are, Realme Buds Air 3 will launch alongside Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ that are scheduled to launch on February 16.

The report further suggests that the TWS earbuds will come in two colour variants: Galaxy White and Starry Blue. Realme Buds Air 3 will be the successor of Buds Air 2 earbuds that were launched in India last year at Rs 3,299.

Realme Buds Air 3 expected features, specifications

As reported, Realme Buds Air 3 will come with a design similar to its predecessor with in-ear style. However, the case is expected to get an overhaul with a glossy finish and a new Realme branding. This charging case comes with a Type-C port for charging.

In terms of features, the earbuds are likely to come with active noise cancellation, Bass Boost+ mode, transparency mode, in-ear detection, and gesture support for controls. They will come with support for the Realme Link app. The earbuds are expected to come with “a triple-microphone setup”. The earbuds can be connected to two devices simultaneously.

As for the battery, Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds might offer up to 30 hours of battery life, including the case.

In terms of pricing, the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds are expected to be priced under Rs 4,000 in India.

For the unversed, Realme has announced the two upcoming smartphones Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a color-changing back called “Light Shift” design that will change the colour from Red to Blue depending on the lighting condition. The Pro+ model will also be able to monitor the heart rate of the user.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 1:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track
Reviews
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track
Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users

News

Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users

Warcraft is finally coming to mobile devices, Blizzard reveals launch plans

Gaming

Warcraft is finally coming to mobile devices, Blizzard reveals launch plans

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, features, more

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, features, more

Realme Buds Air 3 might launch with 30-hours battery life soon in India

Wearables

Realme Buds Air 3 might launch with 30-hours battery life soon in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users

If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air 3 might launch with 30-hours battery life soon in India

Wearables

Realme Buds Air 3 might launch with 30-hours battery life soon in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG के डेवलपर Krafton ने Nautilus Mobile में किया करोड़ों रुपये का निवेश

Realme GT 2 सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, माधव सेठ ने किया टीज

Oppo Reno 7 Series भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात

Moto G Stylus 2022 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Spotify पर एक गलत Podcast से मचा बवाल, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users
News
Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users
If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately

News

If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

News

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update
Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon

News

Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon
Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers