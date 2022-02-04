Realme is expected to launch Realme Buds Air 3 true wireless stereo earbuds in India soon. These earbuds are expected to come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in-ear detection and USB Type-C charging, reported MySmartPrice. The report suggests that these earbuds will be launched in India this month itself. Chances are, Realme Buds Air 3 will launch alongside Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ that are scheduled to launch on February 16.

The report further suggests that the TWS earbuds will come in two colour variants: Galaxy White and Starry Blue. Realme Buds Air 3 will be the successor of Buds Air 2 earbuds that were launched in India last year at Rs 3,299.

Realme Buds Air 3 expected features, specifications

As reported, Realme Buds Air 3 will come with a design similar to its predecessor with in-ear style. However, the case is expected to get an overhaul with a glossy finish and a new Realme branding. This charging case comes with a Type-C port for charging.

In terms of features, the earbuds are likely to come with active noise cancellation, Bass Boost+ mode, transparency mode, in-ear detection, and gesture support for controls. They will come with support for the Realme Link app. The earbuds are expected to come with “a triple-microphone setup”. The earbuds can be connected to two devices simultaneously.

As for the battery, Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds might offer up to 30 hours of battery life, including the case.

In terms of pricing, the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds are expected to be priced under Rs 4,000 in India.

For the unversed, Realme has announced the two upcoming smartphones Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a color-changing back called “Light Shift” design that will change the colour from Red to Blue depending on the lighting condition. The Pro+ model will also be able to monitor the heart rate of the user.