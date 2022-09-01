Realme recently confirmed that it will launch the Realme Watch 3 Pro on September 6 in India. Now, the brand has confirmed another gadget that will go official on the same date. Realme will also announce the Realme Buds Air 3S TWS earbuds in the country. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

Realme Buds Air 3S to launch in India next week

Realme shared a teaser poster of the Realme Buds Air 3S. The poster confirms that the launch is set for September 6 at 12:30 PM IST. Furthermore, the poster reveals the design of the earbuds. Also Read - Realme has announced major discounts on tablets, laptops and wearables: Check offers here

Unlike Realme’s usual TWS buds, which are offered in an opaque casing with an upper-lid opening, the Buds Air 3S appears to have a transparent casing. The design of the case as well as of the earbuds is different than what we have seen in the past. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 4 spotted on the Realme official website

The earbuds have a flat-stem design with a stylish ear hook. The case now has the “DARE TO LEAP” branding in bold letters.

Moreover, the key highlights of the earbuds have been revealed through the poster. The Realme Buds Air 3S will feature 11mm Triple Titanium Bass driver and have four microphones offering AI-enabled ENC for calling.

Apart from this, there’s nothing to discuss as of now. However, since the launch is next week, we won’t have to wait for too long.

Realme will also launch the Realme Watch 3 Pro next week in India. The Watch 3 Pro is expected to come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The screen will have 500 nits of peak brightness.

The smartwatch will come in a square dial and have silicone straps. It is said to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It will have a built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling support.

Realme is adding multiple products to its TechLife brand. The company recently launched the Realme Watch 3. The smartwatch comes with a 1.8-inch display having a 240 x 268 pixels resolution. It has 110 sports modes, an IP68 rating, and Bluetooth calling support.