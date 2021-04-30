comscore Realme Buds Q2 with ENC, a dedicated game mode and more launched
Realme Buds Q2 with ENC, a dedicated game mode and more launched

Realme Buds Q2 with ENC, a dedicated game mode and more are being offered at an introductory price of Pakistani Rupee 3,999 (approximately Rs 1,900).

Realme Buds Q2

(Image: Realme)

Realme has launched the Buds Q2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in Pakistan. These are the successors to the budget Realme Buds Q, which were launched in India last year. The new Realme Buds Q2 comes with up to 20 hours of total playback, a dedicated game mode and support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. Also Read - Realme X7 Max India launch, anniversary celebrations postponed citing COVID-19 reasons

Realme Buds Q2: Price

Realme Buds Q2 are priced at Pakistan Rupee 5,999 (approximately Rs 2,900), but are currently being offered at an introductory price of Pakistani Rupee 3,999 (approximately Rs 1,900). The TWS are currently available in Blue and Black colour options in Pakistan. The company has not announced when it will be bringing the device to the Indian market. Also Read - Realme 8 5G goes on sale in India: Starts at Rs 14,999, Flipkart availability and more

Realme Buds Q2: Specifications

Realme Buds Q2 have an in-ear design just like its predecessor and come with 10mm dynamic drivers made out of a polymer composite diaphragm. They also feature the company’s new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G India launch date revealed, could be the rebranded GT Neo

The new Buds come with an enhanced Game Mode, which offers users a low latency of 88ms, which the company claims will allow users to get seamless sync between audio and video. The earbuds also come with support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.

They come with touch controls, using which you can play or pause music, answer or end calls, and enter or exit gaming mode.

The company claims that the Buds Q2 offer a total of 20 hours of playback with the charging case, with each earbud lasting for around 5 hours on a single charge. It also claims that the earbuds can provide users 120 minutes of playback on a 10-minute charge.

  Published Date: April 30, 2021 2:23 PM IST

