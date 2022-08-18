Realme Buds T100 TWS earbuds launched, get Rs 200 off in first sale

Realme Buds T100 is the latest pair of truly wireless stereo earbuds from the company that introduced a brand new 5G phone in India on Thursday. The new Buds T100 is an unusual name for Realme earbuds but does not stray away from the company’s TechLife ecosystem. The new earbuds come in a combination of two colours. The Black colourway, for instance, has bold yellow and black colours. The other one is a Blue variant.

The new Realme Buds T100 earbuds can be a good choice for customers looking for budget earbuds. And because these are entry-level earbuds, features such as active noise-cancellation are missing. But the company has ensured some level of isolation with the silicone ear tips. The earbuds also have Artificial Intelligence-based environmental noise cancellation for calls.

Realme Buds T100 price in India

The new Realme Buds T100 earbuds cost Rs 1,499 and come in Blue and Black. But you can shave off some money on the price. If you buy the earbuds in the first sale, you can get Rs 200 off. The price, therefore, will be Rs 1,299 for you. The first sale is on August 24 at noon on Flipkart, the Realme website, and mainline stores.

Realme Buds T100 specifications

The new Buds T100 have a stem as part of the in-ear design. A 10mm dynamic bass driver Real HD Sound inside the earbuds makes the sound bass heavy. Environmental noise cancellation can make your call less noisy by suppressing the sound from your surroundings. The Realme Buds T100 comes with a total playback time of 28 hours. This includes the charge from the case. Realme says 10 minutes of charging can offer 2 hours of runtime. With the app support, Buds T100 users can choose from three personalised EQ modes: Bright, Balanced, and Bass Boost+. The earbuds also use the company’s Realme Acoustic Technology.

Gamers will like the 88ms Super Low Latency mode on the Realme Buds T100 as it reduces the latency for a faster audio response. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connection with any device, but the app is supported only on Android and iOS. The earbuds also have IPX5 water resistance.