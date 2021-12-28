Dizo, the first spin-off under the Realme TechLife eco-system, has announced that the company will launch two new products in early 2022. The company will launch a new pair of Dizo Buds Z Pro true wireless earbuds and Dizo Watch R. The new products will be launched in India on January 5 and are expected to be available for purchase shortly after the launch. Also Read - Realme Watch T1 to soon launch in India: Here's what to expect

Dizo Watch R specifications

Dizo Watch R will come with a 1.3 inch AMOLED display. The company claims that Dizo's upcoming smartwatch will have the largest AMOLED display in the segment. This watch will have a metal frame design and a 2.5D curved glass display. This smartwatch is 9.9mm slim, making it the thinnest device in the segment.

Dizo will also support more than 150 watch faces in Watch R. The device will also be equipped with a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. Also, more than 110 sports modes will have been given in it. At the same time, it will be made available with a waterproof body. Also, it can be paired with the DIZO app. Additionally, it promises to give 12 days of battery life.

The tech giant claims that the smartwatch body has a premium metal finish with 2.5D curved glass. The upcoming smartwatch will be launched in multiple color options. However, Black and White shades are confirmed from the Flipkart product page.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specifications

Dizo Buds Z Pro can be offered with Natural Light Design and comes with active noise cancellation. The company claims that the earbuds can block outside noise up to 25db. The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers and Bass Boost+ technology.

Dizo Buds Z Pro supports low latency of 88ms. It claims to provide up to 25 hours of battery backup on a single charge. These earbuds will also work with the Realme Link app. It will come in Blue and Black color options.

To recall, the Realme Dizo Watch 2 is priced at Rs 2,999. On the other hand, the Realme Dizo Watch Pro smartwatch cost is Rs 4,999.

The tech giant has not yet revealed any official details about the pricing of the buds.