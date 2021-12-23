Realme’s first Techlife sub-brand Dizo is expected to launch two smartwatches in India soon. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma, Dizo Watch 2 Sports and Dizo Watch R are likely to debut in India soon. As per the images of the smartwatch box shared by him on Twitter, the Dizo Watch R will feature a circular display. Also Read - Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

The images further suggest that the smartwatch will feature narrow bezels and a crown on the edge. The straps of the Dizo Watch R are likely to come with a rusty copper finish. More colour variants of the smartwatch are also expected. According to the tipster, the smartwatch will sport a 1.3-inch display. The smartwatches are expected to launch in India first and then in the global markets. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

As per another report by 91Mobiles, both Dizo Watch R and Dizo Watch 2 special sports edition is expected to launch in India in January end 2022 via Flipkart.

Although the name of the product has not been announced, the company has teased to launch a new product soon.

R you Ready? Keep your eyes peeled 🤩

And let us know if you can guess the name of our upcoming product!#ComingSoon #DIZO #realmeTechLife #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/nBFzGjg5kj — DIZO (@DIZOTech) December 23, 2021

The Dizo Watch 2 sports edition is likely to come with same specifications as the standard Dizo Watch 2 that debuted in India at Rs 2,999. The report suggests that the upcoming special edition might come with a sporty look with custom-designed straps and watchfaces. There are chances that the company might introduce more tracking options and features for sports enthusiasts in this variant.

For the unversed, the Dizo Watch 2 has a big 1.69-inch (biggest for the 3K price bracket) touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness. With a metal frame, the watch gets a layer of 2.5D glass for durability and comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink and Ivory White colours. It supports 24×7 heart rating monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstruation cycle tracking. There’s support for 15 sports modes and the ability to track steps, distance covered, calories burnt, and more.

With a 5ATM water resistance, the Dizo Watch 2 gets a 260mAh battery and the low-power consumption modes help it last for around 10 days on a single charge. Additionally, it includes breathing exercises, meditation options, water intake reminders, music/camera controls, and more. It supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and can be controlled via the Dizo app.