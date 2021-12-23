comscore Dizo Watch R is likely to feature a 1.3-inch display
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Realme Dizo Watch R, Dizo Watch 2 sports special edition tipped to launch in India soon
News

Realme Dizo Watch R, Dizo Watch 2 sports special edition tipped to launch in India soon

Wearables

Dizo Watch R is likely to feature narrow bezels and a crown on the edge. The straps of the Dizo Watch R might come with a rusty copper finish.

Dizo-watch-2

Realme’s first Techlife sub-brand Dizo is expected to launch two smartwatches in India soon. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma, Dizo Watch 2 Sports and Dizo Watch R are likely to debut in India soon. As per the images of the smartwatch box shared by him on Twitter, the Dizo Watch R will feature a circular display. Also Read - Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

The images further suggest that the smartwatch will feature narrow bezels and a crown on the edge. The straps of the Dizo Watch R are likely to come with a rusty copper finish. More colour variants of the smartwatch are also expected. According to the tipster, the smartwatch will sport a 1.3-inch display. The smartwatches are expected to launch in India first and then in the global markets. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

As per another report by 91Mobiles, both Dizo Watch R and Dizo Watch 2 special sports edition is expected to launch in India in January end 2022 via Flipkart.

Although the name of the product has not been announced, the company has teased to launch a new product soon.

The Dizo Watch 2 sports edition is likely to come with same specifications as the standard Dizo Watch 2 that debuted in India at Rs 2,999. The report suggests that the upcoming special edition might come with a sporty look with custom-designed straps and watchfaces. There are chances that the company might introduce more tracking options and features for sports enthusiasts in this variant.

For the unversed, the Dizo Watch 2 has a big 1.69-inch (biggest for the 3K price bracket) touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness. With a metal frame, the watch gets a layer of 2.5D glass for durability and comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink and Ivory White colours. It supports 24×7 heart rating monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstruation cycle tracking. There’s support for 15 sports modes and the ability to track steps, distance covered, calories burnt, and more.

With a 5ATM water resistance, the Dizo Watch 2 gets a 260mAh battery and the low-power consumption modes help it last for around 10 days on a single charge. Additionally, it includes breathing exercises, meditation options, water intake reminders, music/camera controls, and more. It supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and can be controlled via the Dizo app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 1:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021
News
Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021
Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in TWS earphones, smart speakers categories

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in TWS earphones, smart speakers categories

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021

Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in TWS earphones, smart speakers categories

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dizo Watch R is likely to feature a 1.3-inch display

Wearables

Dizo Watch R is likely to feature a 1.3-inch display
Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth
Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging

Mobiles

Realme 9i might come with support for 65W fast charging
Realme GT 2 series global debut set for January 4: Here's everything you need to know

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 series global debut set for January 4: Here's everything you need to know
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Watch 2 हुआ लॉन्च, e-SIM सपोर्ट और 14 दिनों बैटरी लाइफ समेत कई बेहतरीन फीचर्स से लैस

Free Fire Rising Day top up इवेंट, ऐसे फ्री मिलेगी ग्लू वॉल स्किन और Katana

BGR Tech Excellence Award 2021: इन स्मार्टफोन्स ने मारी बाजी, जानिए किस कंपनी का रहा दबदबा

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Wearables और Audio कैटेगरी में इन बेस्ट प्रोडक्ट्स को मिला सर्वश्रेष्ठ का खिताब

BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021: लैपटॉप की अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में इन ब्रांड्स ने जीता खिताब

Latest Videos

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021
News
Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021
Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in TWS earphones, smart speakers categories

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in TWS earphones, smart speakers categories

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers