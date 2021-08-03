Realme’s sub-brand Dizo is expanding. After showing its presence in the feature phone and audio segments, the company has stepped foot in the smartwatch arena with the launch of the Dizo Watch in India. Also Read - Upcoming budget phone launches in India in July 2021: Redmi 10, Nokia G20, and more

The new Dizo Watch shares a resemblance with the recently launched Realme Watch 2, both in terms of the design and features it bring along.

Realme Dizo Watch is like Realme Watch 2

The new Dizo Watch comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen that supports a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. There are more than 100 watch faces to choose from, which include a range of live ones too.

The intriguing elements are the Blood Oxygen (SpO2) monitor, real-time heart rate monitoring, and IP68 water resistance. It also comes with over 90 Sports modes that include outdoor running, outdoor cycling, fencing, yoga, spinning, cricket, and loads more.

There’s more. The watch can help you monitor your sleep, your water intake, calorie consumption, and reminds you to move when you are seated for long. It also comes with the smart AIoT Control, which allows you to control a number of Realme’s AIoT devices.

The Dizo smartwatch comes with a 315mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 12 days on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and the Realme Link app.

Other details include the ability to control music, camera, calls, and more.

Realme Dizo Watch is a budget offering

The Realme Dizo Watch is an affordable smartwatch, which retails at Rs 3,499, similar to the Realme Watch 2. However, as an introductory offer, it can be purchased at Rs 2,999.

The smartwatch will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting August 6 at 12 pm. It will eventually be made available via select offline stores in India.

The smartwatch comes in Carbon Grey and Silver colour options. The straps are removable for you to try out new ones.