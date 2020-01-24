comscore Realme fitness band to launch in India in February 2020
Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February

  • Updated: January 24, 2020 3:01 PM IST
Realme fitness band

Realme will bring its first ever fitness band to India next month. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, had teased it during the Realme 5i launch. Now in the latest AskMadhav episode on YouTube, Sheth has confirmed that the Realme fitness band will launch in the month of February.

“For all the guys, who’ve made a newer resolution to stay fitter, we are coming with the fitness band in the month of February itself,” said Sheth during the monthly Q&A video on YouTube. The teased Realme fitness band during the Realme 5i launch confirmed the yellow color variant. Also, the teaser suggested that Realme will opt for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear. It will even reduce the chances of it coming off.

Earlier this week, an official-looking promotional banner for the Realme fitness wearable was surfaced on Weibo. The image showed the possible design of the Realme fitness band, and the poster also suggested that the wearable will come with an affordable price tag. That said, many twitter tipsters later called the leaked image fake.

Realme’s fitness tracking band is expected to rival the Xiaomi Mi Band and Honor’s fitness band in India. It could feature an AMOLED display, similar to the Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4. The alleged poster leak hinted that the wearable will feature a monochrome display, silicone band, and compact plastic body.

If rumors are to believed, the fitness wearable could offer a 0.78-inch OLED screen. It is likely to offer all the basic fitness tracking features, including sleeping patterns. The Realme fitness band could also offer support for heart-rate sensor, similar to other popular fitness bands in the market. At the moment, it is unknown what could be the features and specifications of this basic fitness band. The brand is now confirmed to launch next month in India.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 1:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2020 3:01 PM IST

