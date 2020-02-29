Realme fitness band features listed on Amazon India ahead of launch

Realme is all set to get into the wearables market with a new fitness tracker. Called the Realme fitness band, it was reportedly expected to launch in Q2 2020. However, now we have confirmed the news that the new fitness tracker by Realme will launch on March 5. The wearable will compete with bands like the Mi Band 4 and the Honor Band 5 in India. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced the launch date for the fitness band earlier today during the launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

The company has named the fitness band ‘Realme Sayhat’. The company has confirmed the launch of the new wearable in an Amazon listing. The brand has confirmed that the fitness band will be available in a yellow color variant. The poster suggests that the fitness band may also be available in a black and olive color. The Realme Band will feature a color display which is expected to be a 0.78-inch OLED panel. Realme seems to have opted for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear. It will even reduce the chances of it coming off. It will feature real-time heart rate monitor and 9 sport modes.

The Realme fitness band will specifically come with a ‘Cricket Mode’ which the company writes has been made specially for India. It will also feature sleep quality monitor, and smart notifications. The Realme Band will also have IP68 water resistance and will charge without any wires by directly plugging the band into the USB-A port.

We expect the fitness band to be priced between the Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 mark. This could make the Realme fitness band one of the most affordable fitness-oriented wearables in the Indian market. People who are interested to buy the device can go to Amazon and select the option to get notified when the fitness band goes up for sale.