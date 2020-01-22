comscore Realme fitness band image spotted online ahead of the launch
Realme fitness band image spotted online ahead of the launch

Ahead of the launch, an official-looking promotional banner for the Realme fitness wearable has been spotted on Weibo.

  Published: January 22, 2020 6:03 PM IST
Realme fitness band

Realme recently launched its budget Realme 5i phone in India, and the brand also teased the launch of the fitness band. The smartphone maker is soon expected to launch its first fitness band in India. Now, ahead of the launch, an official-looking promotional banner for the fitness wearable has been spotted on Weibo. The image shows what could be the design of the Realme fitness band, and the poster also suggests that the wearable will come with an affordable price tag.

Realme has already confirmed that its fitness wearable will be available in the Yellow color variant, and the poster suggested the same. It will rival the Xiaomi Mi Band and Honor’s fitness band. Realme’s fitness tracker could feature an AMOLED display, similar to the Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4. The poster hints that the wearable will feature a monochrome display, silicone band, and compact plastic body. The image was first spotted by GSMArena.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

If rumors are to believed, the fitness wearable could offer a 0.78-inch OLED panel. The banner suggests that Realme will opt for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear. It will even reduce the chances of it coming off. It is likely to offer all the basic fitness tracking features, including sleeping patterns. The Realme fitness band could also offer support for heartrate sensor, similar to other popular fitness bands in the market. At the moment, it is unknown what could be the features and specifications of this basic fitness band. The brand is expected to reveal its first smart fitness band in the first half of this year.

Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check details

Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check details

Besides, Honor recently launched its latest Band 5i fitness band. The Honor Band 5i comes with a price label of Rs 1,999 in India, whereas the Magic Watch 2 costs Rs 11,999, which is the price for the base 42mm variant. The 46mm model of the smartwatch is priced at Rs 12,999

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 6:03 PM IST

