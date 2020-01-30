comscore Realme fitness band leak reveals curved display | BGR India
Realme fitness band leak reveals curved display; confirmed to launch in February

Realme's fitness band is confirmed to launch in February. The leaked image shows a curved display and yellow color band that might not wrap around the display.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 8:45 AM IST
Realme Fitness Band

Realme is set to launch its first wearable in the form of a fitness tracker. While the rumored fitness band has leaked before, we might be looking at the first real leak yet. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been spotted with the fitness tracker on his left hand. The screen of the wearable is not on, which makes it difficult to judge whether it has a color display. However, the band design confirms that Realme Band will have a slightly curved display.

The fitness band spotted by Beebom shows a design similar to Huawei Band 5. The fitness tracker on the left hand of Sheth also has a yellow band. This seems like the classic Realme color that we have come to associate with the band. Realme is hosting an event in India next week where it will launch Realme C3. Since the wearable has leaked, we might see Realme officially tease its fitness tracker at the event.

The Realme fitness band is expected to officially launch in February. The leaked photo reminds us of Microsoft’s ill-fated fitness band as well. It does not seem like the band wraps around the fitness tracker itself. However, this could be one of the biggest challenger to Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5. According to IDC, India’s wearables market registered shipments of 3 million units during the third quarter. Wrist bands, in particular, saw quarter-on-quarter decline but shipments were up on an annual basis.

Xiaomi is the market leader with strong demand for its Mi Band lineup. However, it has seen competition from Honor, Huawei, Samsung and other local brands. Realme, with a strong brand following, could become the most potent threat yet. The company saw a decline in smartphone shipments during the fourth quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. It would be wary of entering new product segments. Sheth has made it clear that Realme wants to become a lifestyle brand in 2020. We might see that path being set forward with the launch of this wearable.

