  Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth
Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth

At the launch of Realme 5i, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth teased the launch of Realme's upcoming fitness band.

  Published: January 9, 2020 1:52 PM IST
Realme fitness band

Realme just launched its latest budget Realme 5i phone in India. At the launch of Realme 5i, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth teased the launch of Realme’s upcoming fitness band. He teased the arrival of a yellow-colored Realme fitness band. The teaser suggests that Realme will opt for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear. It will even reduce the chances of it coming off.

The teaser confirms that the upcoming Realme fitness wearable will be available in Yellow color variant. Similar to the Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4, Realme’s fitness tracker could also feature an AMOLED display. It is likely to offer all the basic fitness tracking features, including sleeping patterns. The Realme fitness band could also offer support for heartrate sensor, similar to other popular fitness bands in the market.

At the moment, it is unknown what could be features and specifications of Realme fitness band. The brand is expected to reveal its first smart fitness band in the first half of this year. The teaser also confirmed that Realme will soon launch its fitness wearable in India. Realme is expected to offer the wearable with an affordable price tag.

It is worth noting that Realme will not be the first smartphone maker to launch a Fitness band in India. A number of smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo, Intex, and more have launched their own fitness bands in the market. Realme is also likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and more to enter a highly competitive market. Sheth also hinted at possible expansion in other device segments.

Talking about the Realme 5i, this smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 in India. It is worth noting that the latest Realme 5i phone offers features similar to that of the Realme 5. You still get a 5,000mAh battery, a massive display, quad rear cameras and more. The Realme 5i will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. The first sale of Realme 5i will take place on January 15, and the sale will kick off at 12:00PM.

  Published Date: January 9, 2020 1:52 PM IST

