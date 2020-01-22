Realme smartwatch again spotted online; launch expected soon

During recent Realme launches in India. CEO Madhav Sheth has always emphasized on the company’s transition towards a tech-lifestyle brand. After a successful stint with smartphones and a few other accessories, Realme now seems to be gearing up to launch a smartwatch very soon.

Recently, the alleged Realme smartwatch was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. Now, as spotted by Mysmartprice, the Realme smartwatch with model number RMA183 has been listed by Indonesian certification website. The watch will most likely target the budget smartwatch segment, and is expected to launch in India first. The BIS listing had noted the same model number RMA183 earlier this month.

In 2020, Realme plans to focus on four core areas. These are smartphones, software, IoT-based products and accessories. Even apart from these segments, Realme launched Realme Paysa recently. This suggests the brand is also targeting the Fintech segment with financial services like loans, insurance and more.

Realme started as an online spin-off for Oppo to take on Xiaomi in 2018. The company will complete 2 years in India in a few months time, and it is already a very popular brand in budget segment. Recently, the company launched its first truly wireless earphones inspired by Apple AirPods.

The company is now looking to launch another version of it, which as per recent leaks and accidental teaser would be called Realme Buds Air Neo. These are are likely to be an affordable offering than the Realme Buds Air. The company had teased these Buds Air Neo in its Realme UI introduction video last week, which followed by NCC certification along with live images this week.