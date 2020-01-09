After a successful stint with smartphones, Realme ventured into the audio segment by launching the Realme Buds Wireless and the Realme Buds Air. Now, it seems the brand will be trying to create products for the tech-lifestyle category. According to the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, the first such product could be the Realme smartwatch.

The BIS certification website has listed a Realme smartwatch in the making. The Realme watch will be something new as the brand hasn’t really ventured into the wearables category yet. This upcoming smartwatch comes with the model number ‘RMA183’, IndiaShopps reports. The watch will most likely target the budget smartwatch segment.

If the Realme smartwatch decides to be a simple fitness tracker with a watch-like dial and a few additional features, it might compete with the likes of Xiaomi’s Amazfit and Mi Band series in the country. These smartwatches will track your fitness and show you notifications that you cannot interact with.

If the smartwatch decides to get a proper operating system, it will allow true smartwatch features. These include making calls, replying to notifications and playing and controlling music. Moreover, it might offer advanced features like always-on display and further app installation support. A watch like this will compete in the segment with the Honor Watches, the non-LTE Galaxy Watch series, the Mi Watch and more.

Realme future plans

The company’s target is to build an IoT system this year. The Realme smartwatch is a step towards it, and the first product made under this plan. Further, Realme plans to focus on four core areas. These are smartphones, software, IoT-based products and accessories. Even apart from these segments, Realme launched Realme Paysa recently. This suggests the brand is also targeting the Fintech area by launching financial services like loans, insurance and financial tools.