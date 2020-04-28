comscore Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked
Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

Realme Watch will feature a familiar overall design with a square display with rounded corners, and thick bezels all around.

  Published: April 28, 2020 6:07 PM IST
Image Credits: XDA-Developers

Realme’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already shown off the upcoming Realme Smartwatch on his wrist during one of the AskMadhav Q&A session. He also promised that “it’ll be on your wrist very soon.” But it was essentially a glimpse of rectangular black color watch, and we had no other details. Now, folks at XDA-developers have got hold of some images and key information about the Realme Watch. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

According to the report, the Realme Watch will feature a familiar overall design with a square display with rounded corners, and thick bezels all around. The ‘Realme‘ branding will be flaunted on the bottom bezel of the smartwatch. On the right, there will be a single push button, and it is expected to offer interchangeable wrist bands. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30s : कीमत में 500 रुपये का अंतर, लेकिन कौन है दमदार

Coming to the purported key specifications, the Realme Watch will come with a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a 320×320 resolution. It’ll have a 160mAh battery with a capacity to offer about 7 days of life with 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The watch is likely to be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. And it is expected to run Realme’s proprietary OS. Also Read - Realme Band को भारत में मिला नए अपडेट, आपके फोन को खोजने में करेगा मदद

It is also noted that the Realme Watch will come with 15 different kinds of exercise tracking. It includes outdoor running, walking, swimming, indoor running, outdoor riding, aerobic capacity, strength training, football, basketball, badminton, table tennis, indoor riding, yoga, elliptical machine, and cricket.

Other list of features tipped for the Realme Watch include the ability to control music on your phone, as Bluetooth shutter button to control your phone’s camera, weather information, stopwatch, and alarm functions, and Find My Phone function.

  Published Date: April 28, 2020 6:07 PM IST

