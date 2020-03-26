comscore Realme Smartwatch teased by CEO Madhav Sheth | BGR India
Realme smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro new color teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

Apart from the Realme Smartwatch, the brand will also be working on a Bluetooth speaker.

  Published: March 26, 2020 8:46 AM IST
Realme smartwatch

Smartphone brand Realme started manufacturing products other than smart-phones this year. This started with a few products in the audio segment followed by the Realme Band. Now, reports suggest the brand could be working on its first smartwatch. The new Realme Smartwatch by the brand is expected to run on Wear OS and be competitively priced. CEO Madhav Sheth can be seen sporting the smartwatch on an episode of #AskMadhav. It features a rectangular body like the Apple Watch or the Mi Watch.

Further, the brand also confirmed that new colors will be coming to the Realme 6 Pro. The brand launched the phone in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange. However, a new Lightning Purple color is likely to launch soon. Moreover, the brand also launched a Lightning Red variant of the phone in Indonesia recently. It will be interesting to see if that color too hits the Indian market.

CEO Madhav Sheth also confirmed that Realme will be putting up black, yellow and green Realme band straps on sale on realme.com. The company might even launch more colors of the straps based on user feedback. Further, he also hinted at music control features coming to the band.

“Realme Band has got some really cool features, music control is something we haven’t thought of adding to the current version, but if our users need that we can work on it,” said the CEO.

Back to the new products the brand will be launching, the Realme smartwatch isn’t the only addition. The CEO also confirmed that the brand is working on Realme Bluetooth Speakers along with the Realme smart TV. Lastly, the CEO also confirmed that the recently launched Realme 6 smartphone will get a front camera slow-motion video recording feature. This, along with UIS for recording, will come to the phone in an April OTA update.

In other news, the brand recently was forced to delay the launch of its upcoming Realme Narzo budget gaming devices. The delay comes as a result of the 21-day lockdown in India to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The phones were originally supposed to launch today on March 26.

  Published Date: March 26, 2020 8:46 AM IST

