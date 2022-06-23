comscore Realme TechLife Watch R100 smartwatch launched in India: Price, availability, specs
News

Realme TechLife Watch R100 with Bluetooth calling launched in India at Rs 3,999

Wearables

Realme Techlife Watch R100 has a 380 mAh battery that, as claimed by the company, offers up to 7-days of battery life. It can charge from 0 to 100 percent in almost 2 hours.

Untitled design - 2022-06-23T155541.809

Realme has quietly launched a smartwatch under its Techlife brand called Realme Techlife Watch R100. The highlights of the smartwatch include Bluetooth calling, a continuous heart rate monitor, a 7-day battery and a 1.32-inch display. The smartwatch also comes with an IP86 rating for dust and water resistance. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T to launch soon in India in three RAM and storage variants

Realme TechLife Watch R100 pricing, availability

Realme TechLife Watch R100 is launched at Rs 3,999. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 during the first sale on June 28 at 12 pm on Realme.com, Flipkart. Also Read - Realme C30 launched in India: Check specs, price, features

The smartwatch comes in Black and Grey colour options in India. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime with a 5,000 mAh battery is tipped to launch on June 22

Realme TechLife Watch R100 specifications, features

Realme Techlife Watch R100 features a 1.32-inch circular display that offers a 360×360 pixels resolution and has a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch also comes with 100 watch faces, and over 100 sports modes that include Indoor run, Badminton, Soccer, Cricket, Hiking, Yoga and so on. In terms of design, it comes with aluminium bezels and silicone straps.

This Realme Techlife smartwatch also records data about the length of exercise mode, calories consumed, recovery time and more. Additionally, Realme Techlife Watch R100 comes with an AI Running Partner Mode and automatic recognition of running as well as walking movements.

In terms of health, it offers a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor, stress monitor, sleep tracker, water drinking reminder and female health tracking. Users can get access to all this recorded data via the Realme Wear app. It allows users to see notifications, SMS and calls directly from the smartwatch. The smartwatch also comes with music and camera control,  dial pad, event reminder, find phone, breath training, alarm, stopwatch, timer, and weather forecast.

As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. In terms of battery, this Realme watch has a 380 mAh battery that, as claimed by the company, offers up to 7-days of battery life. It can charge from 0 to 100 percent in almost 2 hours. For connectivity, it comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 4:33 PM IST

